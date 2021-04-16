  • SENSEX
Bengal Polls LIVE Updates: Mamata to lead TMC campaign; JP Nadda for BJP

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 16, 2021 10:35 AM IST

West Bengal Polls LIVE News Updates: West Bengal is geared for the fifth phase of polls on Saturday and the campaigning for the remaining phases is in full swing amid social media debates that the Election Commission should held the next three phases on a single day. A battery of leaders from the main contending parties—Trinamool Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress-Left Front combine are set to hit the campaign trail today. Assembly polls have been held for 135 constituencies so far, and the remaining 159 seats are set to go to the polls between April 17 and 29.

