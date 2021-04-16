Bengal Polls LIVE Updates: Mamata to lead TMC campaign; JP Nadda for BJP

Retiring CECs, election commissioners should be barred from accepting govt-sponsored posts: CPI(M)
The CPI(M) on Thursday said in view of the "taming" of the Election Commission (EC) by the ruling BJP in the ongoing Assembly polls in four states and a Union Territory, retiring CECs and election commissioners should be barred from accepting any government-sponsored posts. The editorial in the latest edition of the party's mouthpiece, People's Daily, said the prerequisite for a free-and-fair election is an impartial EC, which can ensure a level-playing field for all the political parties, deal firmly with offenders and resist executive interference at all levels. "The commission, which had set a creditable record in this matter over the decades, is now in danger of losing that reputation. The 'taming' of the commission is following the by now well-known modus operandi of the Modi government. "During the course of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, one of the election commissioners, Ashok Lavasa, had displayed independent thinking. He had recorded his dissent at least five times on decisions taken by the commission as a whole in exonerating Narendra Modi and Amit Shah of violations of the MCC. Consequences followed. Soon after, Lavasa's wife, son and sister -- all came under income tax probes, which were well publicised in the media...," the editorial alleged.
Abhishek Banerjee's Schedule for 16th April 2021
North 24 Parganas - Janasabha - Bagdah - Helencha High School Playground - 1:00 PM
North 24 Parganas - Roadshow - Barrackpore - Latbagan PTC Ground - 2:00 PM
Mamata Banerjee’s Schedule for 16th April 2021
Nadia- Janasabha - Nabadwip - Chatir Math Nabadwip Town - 11:00AM
North 24 Parganas - Janasabha- Habra - Banipur Homer Matha - 12:00 PM
North 24 Parganas - Janasabha- Jagatdal - Annapurna Cotton Mill - 1:00 PM
North 24 Parganas - Janasabha- Noapara - Health Centre Playground, Sreepally -2:00 PM
Mamata urges EC to hold elections for remaining phases at one go, amid COVID-19 surge
Worried over the COVID-19 surge, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the Election Commission to think about conducting polls for the remaining assembly seats at one go, while also stressing that her party had opposed the prolonged eight-phase poll schedule. The TMC supremo, in a tweet, said that such a move should be taken in view of public interest. "Amid an ongoing pandemic, we firmly opposed @ECISVEEP's decision to conduct WB polls in 8 phases. Now, in view of the huge surge in #COVID19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in ONE go," the CM said. "This will protect the people from further exposure to #COVID19," she added.
Ending speculation, EC says no plan to club last 3 phases of Bengal polls
The Election Commission on Thursday dismissed speculation that the last three phases of assembly polls in West Bengal could be clubbed in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country. "(There is) no such plan of clubbing phases," an EC spokesperson in response to queries. There are suggestions that some political parties may raise the issue at an all-party meeting called by the chief electoral officer of West Bengal on Friday. The meeting has been called to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines issued by the EC are adhered to by political leaders during campaigning. Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the EC had on April 9 flagged instances of star campaigners and leaders campaigning without masks and warned that it will not hesitate in banning events like rallies in case the COVID-19 guidelines issued by it last year are not followed.
Bengal polls: Mamata holds roadshow in Kolkata, greets people on Bengali New Year
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a roadshow here as she sought to bolster the ruling TMC's campaign in the ongoing assembly elections, and wished people peace and prosperity on the occasion of Bengali New Year. Accompanied by yesteryear Bollywood icon and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, Banerjee was seen greeting the crowd with security personnel pushing her wheelchair. TMC supremo led the 4-km roadshow from Alochhaya cinema hall in the Beleghata area of the city to Bowbazar and waved at enthusiastic people who gathered along the road. Thousands of party supporters took part in the rally and shouted slogans - "Didi tumi egiye cholo amra tomar sange achhi" (Didi, you go ahead, we are with you), "Dangabaz BJP dur hoto" (Down with rioter BJP) and "khela habe" (Game will happen). She was also accompanied by TMC candidate from Belaghata Paresh Paul and the party's nominee from Chowrangee seat Nayna Bandyopadhyay.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the 5th phase of voting and the remaining phases of campaigning in the West Bengal assembly elections 2021. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on all the latest updates from the campaign trail and ahead of Saturday's voting. Assembly polls have been held for 135 constituencies so far, and the remaining 159 seats are set to go to the polls between April 17 and 29.