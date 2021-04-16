Bengal Polls LIVE Updates: Mamata to lead TMC campaign; JP Nadda for BJP

Retiring CECs, election commissioners should be barred from accepting govt-sponsored posts: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Thursday said in view of the "taming" of the Election Commission (EC) by the ruling BJP in the ongoing Assembly polls in four states and a Union Territory, retiring CECs and election commissioners should be barred from accepting any government-sponsored posts. The editorial in the latest edition of the party's mouthpiece, People's Daily, said the prerequisite for a free-and-fair election is an impartial EC, which can ensure a level-playing field for all the political parties, deal firmly with offenders and resist executive interference at all levels. "The commission, which had set a creditable record in this matter over the decades, is now in danger of losing that reputation. The 'taming' of the commission is following the by now well-known modus operandi of the Modi government. "During the course of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, one of the election commissioners, Ashok Lavasa, had displayed independent thinking. He had recorded his dissent at least five times on decisions taken by the commission as a whole in exonerating Narendra Modi and Amit Shah of violations of the MCC. Consequences followed. Soon after, Lavasa's wife, son and sister -- all came under income tax probes, which were well publicised in the media...," the editorial alleged.