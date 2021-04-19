  • SENSEX
West Bengal Polls LIVE Updates: Shah, Nadda to lead BJP campaign today; Mamata to address mutliple rallies

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 19, 2021 08:30 AM IST

event highlights

West Bengal Elections LIVE Updates: Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will address multiple rallies in the state leading the party's campaign on Monday, while WB chief minister Mamata Banerjee will spearhead the Trinamool Congress canvassing ahead of the remaining phases of the polls. The remaining three phases of polling will be held on April 22, April 26 and April 29, and votes will be counted on May 2. 

