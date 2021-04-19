West Bengal Polls LIVE Updates: Shah, Nadda to lead BJP campaign today; Mamata to address mutliple rallies

BJP president JP Nadda's campaign schedule today
Time: 12 PM - 1:25 PM
Route: Bidrohi More to Siliguri More, Raiganj AC
Purpose: Road Show
Time: 3:05 - 3:45 PM
Route: Asto Dhato Kali Mandir - Netaji Statue (Near PWD Math), Sainthia AC
Purpose: Road Show
Time: 4:35 PM - 5:15 PM
Location: Brindabani Math, Chinpal, Suri AC
Purpose: Public Meeting
Time: 6.05 PM - 6.45 PM
Location: Hotel Mark & Meadows, Bolpur AC
Purpose: Town Hall Meeting
Campaign schedule of Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today
Time: 11 AM
Location: Mandarmani Football Ground, Faridpur, Pandevshwar AC
Purpose: Public Meeting
Time: 1.20 PM
Route: Sakuntala School Field, Near Sakuntala Market, Chakulia AC
Purpose: Public Meeting
Time: 2.30 PM
Location: Kaliyaganj College Ground, Kaliaganj AC
Purpose: Public Meeting
Time: 4. PM
Location: Arya Samiti Club to Balurghat Thana, More, Balurghat AC
Purpose: Road Show
Mamata Banerjee's campaign schedule today
Uttar Dinajpur- Kaliaganj- Jansabha- 11:00 AM- Chandail Boro Math
Uttar Dinajpur- Hemtabad- Jansabha- 12:00 PM- Maharaja more Hospital Ground, Rampur GP
Uttar Dinajpur- Chakulia- Jansabha- 1:00 PM- Sirsi High Madarsa Ground, Kahata
Mamata roadshow in south Kolkata on Sunday
In a show of strength, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday held a roadshow in parts of south Kolkata considered to be her backyard. Sitting in a wheelchair with her bandaged left foot, she led the padayatra from Dhakuria Bridge to Kalighat Crossing, covering a distance of over 5 km. She was accompanied by TMC candidate for Rashbehari assembly constituency, Debashis Kumar, and other senior party leaders. Hundreds of party workers who took part in the rally raised slogans like 'Didi tumi egiye cholo, amra tomar sange achhi' (Didi, you move forward, we are with you) and 'Dangabaaj BJP dur hato' (Down with riot-mongering BJP). Banerjee was seen greeting people with folded hands. Carrying posters and placards hailing Banerjee as the 'daughter of Bengal', TMC workers called for "defeating outsiders" in the assembly elections and raised slogans like 'Bhanga Paye Khela Hobe' (will play with broken leg), in reference to Banerjee's leg injury.
Here are the dates for the remaining 3 phases of West Bengal polls; 6th phase on April 22
The remaining three phases of polling will be held on April 22, April 26 and April 29, and votes will be counted on May 2.
Among 5 phases so far, the 2nd phase recorded highest over 86% voting
The fifth phase of the eight-phased West Bengal assembly elections was held in 15,789 polling stations spread across the six districts. The state had registered 84.13 percent voting in the first phase of polling, 86.11 percent in the second, 84.61 percent in the third and 79.90 percent in the fourth.
Bengal records 82.49% polling in 5th phase of assembly elections
West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab on Sunday said that 82.49 per cent of 1.13 crore voters in 45 assembly constituencies exercised their franchise during the fifth phase of polling on April 17. Of the 45 seats that went to the polls on Saturday, 16 were in North 24 Parganas, eight each in Purba Medinipur and Nadia, seven in Jalpaiguri, five in Darjeeling and one in Kalimpong districts. Purba Bardhaman witnessed the highest polling percentage at 86.04, followed by Jalpaiguri (84.85), Nadia (84.35), North 24 Parganas (80.56), Darjeeling (77.98) and Kalimpong (72.57), he said.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the West Bengal assembly elections today. Our team of journalists will keep you abreast on all the latest updates and developments from the campaign trail. With just three more phases left in the West Bengal assembly elections 2021, the war of words between primary contenders - Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party and the Left-Congress-ISF combine - is on in full swing.