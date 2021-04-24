West Bengal elections: 23% candidates in 8th phase declared criminal cases, says ADR Updated : April 24, 2021 01:01:33 IST The West Bengal Election Watch and the ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the 283 candidates from 35 constituencies, who are contesting in the polls to be held on April 29. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has the highest seven (70 percent) out of 10 such candidates in this phase, followed by the AITC's 11 (31 percent) out of 35 candidates analysed. Published : April 24, 2021 01:01 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply