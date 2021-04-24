  • SENSEX
West Bengal elections: 23% candidates in 8th phase declared criminal cases, says ADR

Updated : April 24, 2021 01:01:33 IST

The West Bengal Election Watch and the ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the 283 candidates from 35 constituencies, who are contesting in the polls to be held on April 29.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has the highest seven (70 percent) out of 10 such candidates in this phase, followed by the AITC's 11 (31 percent) out of 35 candidates analysed.
West Bengal elections: 23% candidates in 8th phase declared criminal cases, says ADR
Published : April 24, 2021 01:01 PM IST

