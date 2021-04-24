West Bengal elections: 23% candidates in 8th phase declared criminal cases, says ADR

As many as 64 out of the 283 candidates or 23 percent of candidates contesting in the last eighth phase of the West Bengal polls on April 29 have declared criminal cases against themselves, said the democracy watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in a report.

The West Bengal Election Watch and the ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the 283 candidates from 35 constituencies, who are contesting in the eighth phase polls on April 29.

"Out of 283 candidates analysed, 64 (23 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 50 (18 percent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves," the report said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has the highest seven (70 percent) out of 10 such candidates in this phase, followed by the AITC's 11 (31 percent) out of 35 candidates analysed. BJP's 21 (60 percent) out of 35 candidates analysed have criminal cases and 10 (53 percent) out of 19 candidates analysed from the Congress have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Under the serious criminal cases category, two (20 percent) out of 10 candidates analysed from the CPI(M), eight (23 percent) out of 35 candidates analysed from the All India Trinamool Congress, 18 (51 percent) out of 35 candidates analysed from the BJP and 9 (47 percent) out of 19 candidates analysed from the Congress have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits among the major parties.

Twelve candidates have declared cases related to crime against women while six candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302) against themselves.

The report said that 17 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

The poll rights body said 11 (31 percent) out of 35 constituencies are 'red alert' constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The report further said that out of the 283 candidates, 55 (19 percent) are crorepatis.

Among the major parties, 28 (80 percent) out of 35 candidates analysed from the AITC, 5 (26 percent) out of 19 candidates analysed from the Congress, 12 (34 percent) out of 35 candidates analysed from the BJP and 1 (10 percent) out of 10 candidates analysed from the CPI(M) have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The report said 52 (54 percent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between class 5 and 12, while 127 (45 percent) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. Two candidates have declared themselves to be just literates and two candidates are illiterates.

In another report, the ADR said the average assets of 210 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties, including independents in 2016, was Rs 1.38 crore and the average percentage growth in assets for them is 78 percent.

"The average asset growth for these 210 re-contesting MLAs, between the West Bengal Assembly elections of 2016 and 2021, is Rs 1.07 crore," it said.