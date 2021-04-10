West Bengal Polls 2021 LIVE: 4th phase voting underway in 44 seats; Babul Supriyo, Arup Biswas, Locket Chatterjee among key candidates

West Bengal 4th phase elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting for the 44 seats covering Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts in north Bengal and parts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hoogly in the southern part of West Bengal begins amid high security on Saturday at 7 am. A total of 1,15,81,022 voters will decide the fate of 373 candidates in Saturday's polling in constituencies spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas(Part III), Hooghly (Part II), Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. Polling will be held for nine assembly constituencies in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly.
Apr 10, 2021
08:22
BJP candidate from Kolkata's Tollygunge, Babul Supriyo arrives at Gandhi Colony Bharati Balika Vidyalaya, where the party's polling agent wasn't being given entry. He says, "He has ID but wasn't being allowed by Presiding Officer. We showed his details from website. He's allowed now"
BJP candidate from Kolkata's Tollygunge, Babul Supriyo arrives at Gandhi Colony Bharati Balika Vidyalaya, where party's polling agent wasn't being given entry. He says, "He has ID but wasn't being allowed by Presiding Officer. We showed his details from website. He's allowed now"
Behala Paschim set for high pitched battle between 'ghorer chele' and silver screen heroine
Behala Paschim assembly constituency on the southern fringes of the city is poised for a high-pitched poll battle between ghorer chele (son of the family) Partha Chatterjee and Bengals silver screen heroine Srabanti Chatterjee. The polling for the seat will be held in the fourth phase on Saturday. Partha Chatterjee, a senior minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, has been fielded by Trinamool Congress, while Srabanti by the BJP. Nihar Bhakta, a former ward councilor, has been fielded by the Left Front, whcih hhopes that he will be its dark horse in the seat . Partha Chatterjee, who is also the TMC secretary general, is seeking to repeat his winning feat for the fifth time on the trot, while BJP hopes that Srabanti, a debutant politician, will provide the Midas touch it needs to draw young voters.
Apr 10, 2021
08:00
TMC writes to Election Commission alleging that "across several booths in Sitalkuchi, Natalbari, Tufanganj & Dinhata, BJP goons are creating a ruckus outside the booth & preventing TMC agents from entering the booth." TMC demands necessary actions from EC.
Apr 10, 2021
07:58
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges voters to come out in large numbers
আমি বাংলার সকল মা, ভাই ও বোনেদের আবেদন করব, সকলে আজ বিপুল সংখ্যায় নিজের গণতান্ত্রিক অধিকার প্রয়োগ করুন।
I urge my brothers and sisters in Bengal to come out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right today.
The message Rajib Banerjee, former Trinamool Congress minister, now with the BJP, wants to sell to the people of Domjur in Howrah district is that he may have changed his team jersey colours, but he remains the same man. Banerjee, who is seeking re-election for the third time after crossing over to the saffron camp in January, is fighting a fierce battle for survival not only against rival candidates but against the TMC message that the party led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee was larger than any individual politician. The Domjur constituency, which comprises urban clusters and rural swathes, was traditionally a Left-bastion with the CPI(M) wining the seat from 1977 to 2006 but is set to witness a tug of war between the centrist TMC and right-wing BJP this time around.
Apr 10, 2021
07:41
West Bengal elections: BJP candidate from Chunchura, Locket Chatterjee offers prayers at a temple ahead of start of voting for the fourth phase of polls
West Bengal elections: BJP candidate from Chunchura, Locket Chatterjee offers prayers at a temple ahead of start of voting for the fourth phase of polls.
BJP fields MPs Locket Chatterjee, Nisith Pramanik from Chuchura and Dinhata seats, respectively
BJP MPs Locket Chatterjee and Nisith Pramanik are contesting from Chuchura and Dinhata seats in Hoogly and Cooch Behar districts respectively. Their presence in the poll fray for the state assembly had led the TMC supremo to quip that the saffron party is fielding its parliamentary members as it does not have suitable candidates. The saffron party replied saying that by nominating its MPs it showed the importance it accorded to the assembly elections in West Bengal.
Key contests today: BJP's Babul Supriyo versus TMC's Arup Biswas in Tollygunj; TMC's Partha Chatterjee versus BJP's Srabanti Chatterjee in Behala West
In one of the high profile contests of this phase, Babul Supriyo will lock horns with sitting MLA Arup Biswas at Tollygunj, known to be the heart of the Bengali film industry in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, while Partha Chatterjee, who is also the TMC's secretary general, will take on film actor Srabanti Chatterjee of the BJP in Behala West seat to return to the Assembly for the fourth successive term.
Apr 10, 2021
07:11
EC deploys 789 CAPF companies to ensure smooth conduct of polls
The Election Commission has deployed at least 789 companies of the central armed police force (CAPF) in 15,940 polling stations spread over the 44 constituencies. Each company of CAPF comprises of 100 personnel including officers. The highest deployment of 187 companies of CAPF will be in Cooch Behar, which has witnessed sporadic incidents of violence in the run up to the elections including an attack on BJP state president Dilip Ghosh allegedly by TMC supporters.
Apr 10, 2021
07:05
The electoral fates of Union Minister Babul Supriyo and West Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arup Biswas will be decided in today's high octane poll in West Bengal, for which is stage is set. Two MPs of the BJP are also in the fray for the April 10 poll when elections will be held in 44 seats covering Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts in north Bengal and parts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hoogly in the southern part of the state.
Apr 10, 2021
07:01
Voting for the fourth phase of West Bengal Polls begins across 44 seats spread in 5 districts in the fray.
Apr 10, 2021
06:57
Key facts at glance for 4th phase polls today
Total voters - 1,15,51,022
Male voters - 58,82,514
Female voters - 56,98,218
Third gender - 290
Total number of booths - 15,940
Apr 10, 2021
06:52
People queue up at a polling station in Domjur Assembly constituency in Howrah to exercise their franchise in the fourth phase of elections.
#WestBengalPolls: People queue up at a polling station in Domjur Assembly constituency in Howrah to exercise their franchise in the fourth phase of elections.
Voting for the fourth phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal will commence at 7 am.
Apr 10, 2021
06:45
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the fourth phase of polling in West Bengal assembly elections 2021 and the campaigning for the remaining phases in the state. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the campaign trail and voting trends in the state.