West Bengal Polls 2021 LIVE: 4th phase voting underway in 44 seats; Babul Supriyo, Arup Biswas, Locket Chatterjee among key candidates

Domjur Constituency: Former TMC minister Rajib Banerjee fights for political survival

The message Rajib Banerjee, former Trinamool Congress minister, now with the BJP, wants to sell to the people of Domjur in Howrah district is that he may have changed his team jersey colours, but he remains the same man. Banerjee, who is seeking re-election for the third time after crossing over to the saffron camp in January, is fighting a fierce battle for survival not only against rival candidates but against the TMC message that the party led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee was larger than any individual politician. The Domjur constituency, which comprises urban clusters and rural swathes, was traditionally a Left-bastion with the CPI(M) wining the seat from 1977 to 2006 but is set to witness a tug of war between the centrist TMC and right-wing BJP this time around.