Last Update 8 minutes ago
West Bengal Polls 2021 LIVE: 4th phase voting underway in 44 seats; Babul Supriyo, Arup Biswas, Locket Chatterjee among key candidates

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 10, 2021 08:06 AM IST

West Bengal 4th phase elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Voting for the 44 seats covering Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts in north Bengal and parts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hoogly in the southern part of West Bengal begins amid high security on Saturday at 7 am. A total of 1,15,81,022 voters will decide the fate of 373 candidates in Saturday's polling in constituencies spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas(Part III), Hooghly (Part II), Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. Polling will be held for nine assembly constituencies in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly.

