Bengal Polls LIVE Updates: Congress takes dig at EC over COVID curbs announced on campaigning

Modi govt has enough money but would not provide vaccines free of cost: Mamata

Asserting that the Centre should not allow differential pricing of COVID-19 vaccines, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said people should be able to avail the shots free of cost. Banerjee, during a rally here, claimed that the Narendra Modi government, despite having enough money in its coffers, is "reluctant" to provide vaccines free of cost.