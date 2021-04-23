Bengal Polls LIVE Updates: Congress takes dig at EC over COVID curbs announced on campaigning

PM Modi calls off West Bengal campaign visit, to address voters virtually on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be visiting West Bengal on Friday to address poll meetings as he will be chairing high-level meetings here to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation, and will instead address the state voters virtually. "Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal," Modi tweeted. The BJP later said Modi will be addressing voters of West Bengal, particularly those in Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata, through a virtual medium at 5 pm on Friday. The prime minister was scheduled to address four public meetings across four districts and 56 assembly constituencies.
Modi govt has enough money but would not provide vaccines free of cost: Mamata
Asserting that the Centre should not allow differential pricing of COVID-19 vaccines, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said people should be able to avail the shots free of cost. Banerjee, during a rally here, claimed that the Narendra Modi government, despite having enough money in its coffers, is "reluctant" to provide vaccines free of cost.
Illegal immigrants actual outsiders in Bengal, vote bank for Mamata: Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday sought to punch a hole in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's oft-repeated insider-outsider narrative, alleging that "illegal immigrants", on whose support she wants to rule the state, were the actual outsiders. Shah also accused Banerjee of having no other agenda apart from hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him. "She dedicates 10 minutes of her speech in every election rally to abusing the PM and myself... I am the country's home minister, can't I talk to people? How am I an outsider?" he said at a public meeting in Harirampur constituency in Dakshin Dinajpur district, which goes to polls in the seventh phase on April 26.
Mamata cancels all poll meetings amid soaring COVID-19 cases, to address people virtually
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday cancelled all pre-scheduled poll meetings after the Election Commission banned roadshows and vehicle rallies for the remaining phases of the ongoing assembly polls in the state, and said she will address people virtually. "In the wake of upsurge in #COVID-19 cases across the country and the ECI order dated 22nd April, 2021, I am cancelling all my pre-scheduled meetings and we will reach out to the people virtually," the Trinamool Congress supremo said on Twitter.
Congress takes dig at EC over restrictions announced on poll campaigning in West Bengal
After the Election Commission (EC) imposed strict restrictions on holding public rallies and poll campaigning in West Bengal, the Congress said the direction has come late as the Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory are almost over. "Ha! Ha! Ha!. What a strong direction by ECI after elections are over in 4 States and nearly over in the fifth state," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.
Film director-turned-TMC candidate Raj Chakraborty was gheraoed in the Barrackpore constituency by BJP supporters, who accused him of influencing voters. Chakraborty denied the allegations. TMC supporters had a verbal duel with the central forces in the Habra constituency of the same district when the party candidate and state minister Jyotipriyo Mullick visited a polling booth in the area. In Dum Dum Uttar constituency, a scuffle broke out between TMC and BJP supporters when the ruling party workers opposed the visit of the saffron party candidate Archana Majumdar to the polling stations. In the Amdanga constituency, country-made crude bombs were recovered by police personnel.
More violence mostly between TMC-BJP workers reported in 6th phase
At Halisahar area of Naihati constituency, the saffron party alleged that bombs were hurled at the residence of a local BJP leader, whose mother and younger brother are known to have suffered injuries. The TMC and the BJP traded charges against each other for the incident. In a separate incident in the area, a TMC worker was injured after unidentified miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons. A number of cases were reported from the North 24 Parganas district. In the Titagarh area of the Barrackpore constituency in the North 24 Parganas district too clashes broke out between TMC and BJP supporters. The two sides hurled bombs at each other leading to severe injuries to five BJP activists. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, official sources said.
Violence in Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur; TMC alleges activist being stabbed by BJP workers; Bijipur in North 24 Pargansa also reported clashes between TMC-BJP workers
At Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur TMC claimed that one of its activists sustained serious injuries after BJP workers allegedly stabbed him. The saffron party has, however, denied the allegations. Sporadic violence was also reported from Bijpur constituency in North 24 Parganas, where TMC and BJP supporters clashed outside polling booths. Both the parties accused each other of trying to rig votes. Two supporters of TMC and three of BJP were reportedly injured in the clashes and a huge contingent of security forces was rushed to the troubled areas to control the situation.
In Purba Bardhaman BJP candidate Mathura Ghosh allegedly attacked by TMC activists; TMC-BJP supporters clash in Uttar Dinajpur as well
In the Ketugram assembly constituency in Purba Bardhaman, BJP candidate Mathura Ghosh was attacked by alleged TMC activists outside a polling booth. His vehicle was vandalised. The TMC dubbed the allegations as baseless. At Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur shots were reportedly fired after clashes broke out between activists of the TMC and BJP over allegations of heckling by agents of a polling booth. Both the parties denied having used any firearm and blamed the opposition for the violence. The office of the chief electoral officer has sought a report on the incident from the local administration.
TMC alleges firing on its workers by Central forces
In another incident in neighbouring Ashoknagar clashes broke out in the area between rivals TMC and BJP activists during which bombs were hurled, police said adding that unidentified people vandalised one vehicle carrying the central forces. The TMC alleged that two of its activists were injured in firing allegedly by the central forces outside booth number 79 in Ashoknagar's Tangra area after a few party members protested against BJP candidate Tanuja Chakraborty's visit to the area. "Two of my party colleagues are injured after bullets fired by central forces personnel hit them in their legs. Both are undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital," TMC candidate Narayan Goswami alleged. The EC, which had sought a report from the officials posted in the district, later dismissed the allegations. "There was no incident of any firing by the central forces. We have got no such report. This is a baseless allegation," a senior EC official told PTI.
Violence at Bagda in North 24 Parganas; Police fires 3 rounds to disperse the mob
At Bagda in North 24 Parganas, a mob of about 250 people attacked security personnel outside a booth. A huge police contingent was rushed to the spot to control the situation, the police said. Police had to fire three rounds to disperse the mob and a person was injured. The officer in charge of Bagda police station and a constable were injured in the attack. The EC has sought a report on the incident, which brought back memories of the fourth phase of polls held on April 10 when four persons were killed after CISF personnel opened fire in "self defence" outside a booth in Cooch Behar district's Sitalkuchi area.
6th phase polling was held in 43 seats in 4 districts
Elections, which began at 7 am, were held in 43 seats -- 17 in North 24 Parganas district, nine each in Nadia- including Matua strongholds at Bongaon and Krishnanagar and Uttar Dinajpur and eight in Purba Bardhaman. Matuas make for a large chunk of the state's scheduled caste population. With an estimated three million members, the community influences the outcome in 30-40 assembly seats in Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas districts.
Out of 4 districts in 6th phase, Nadia registered highest over 82.5% polling
Of the four districts that went to the polls Thursday, Nadia registered the highest voter turnout of 82.67 percent, followed by Purba Bardhaman (82.15 percent), Uttar Dinajpur (77.76 percent) and North 24 Parganas (75.94 percent).
Violence mars the sixth phase of Bengal polls
Nearly 80 percent voter turnout marked the sixth phase of polling on Thursday in the West Bengal assembly election, which was marred by sporadic incidents of violence, firing by state police and an assault on a candidate. According to the EC 79.09 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in 43 seats where polling was held and is expected to go up further as the polling ended at 6.30 PM.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the remaining phases of West Bengal polls. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the campaign trail.