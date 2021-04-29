Bengal Polls LIVE News Updates: Voting on for 35 seats in final 8th phase; exit polls after 6.30 pm

Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the final eighth phase of polling in West Bengal assembly elections 2021 today and the exit poll results for the Assembly Elections 2021 for all states that voted at the hustings. For West Bengal, voting is underway for the 35 seats in the final phase of assembly elections in West Bengal amid a record surge in COVID cases.Over 84.77 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 283 candidates in this phase. The polling will continue till 6.30 pm. The eight-phase elections to the 294-member assembly began on March 27. The votes will be counted on Sunday.