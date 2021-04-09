  • SENSEX
Domjur Constituency: Former TMC minister Rajib Banerjee fights for political survival

Updated : April 09, 2021 10:27 AM IST

Rajib Banerjee, former Trinamool Congress minister, now with the BJP, is seeking re-election for the third time from the Domjur assembly constituency after crossing over to the saffron camp in January.
The Domjur constituency will go to the hustings in the fourth phase of the assembly elections on April 10.
The Left-Congress-ISF supported CPI(M) has fielded Uttam Bera, while the TMC has fielded Kalyan Ghosh.
