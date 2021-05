The majority of exit polls released after the eighth and final round of voting suggested that the ruling TMC might have an edge over the opposition BJP and the Left-Congress-ISF combine. But, who will get the magic figure of 147 in the house of 294 will be known only after the votes are counted on Sunday.

Here’s a Strength, Weakness, Opportunity and Threat (SWOT) analysis of Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and Sanjukta Morcha of Congress, Left Parties and ISF:

Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Strength: Strong grassroots organisation, Mamata Banerjee’s popularity and fighting spirit, Strong backing of Muslims, governance experience in Bengal, Anti-CAA stance, Bengali factor

Weakness: Mamata Banerjee centred party, corruption, monopoly of state power, and political violence, and anti-incumbency, disenchantment of neutral voters

Opportunity: Exit polls favour TMC having an edge over BJP

Threat: BJP’s rising graph since 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Hindu voter polarisation in BJP’s favour, PM Modi’s popularity, BJP organisation presence, Receding clout in tribal and Matua belts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Strength: PM Modi’s popularity, RSS organisational support, Rising graph and wider support among subaltern voters, Hindu voter polarisation, Focused and sustained campaign

Weakness: Lack of organisation support in many parts vis-à-vis TMC, Weak local leadership and TMC turncoats getting tickets, No chief minister face, Central anti-incumbency, lacks Bengali factor

Opportunity: Surge of support for BJP since 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Subaltern Hindutva, Advantage in a 3-cornered contest

Threat: Centre anti-incumbency on COVID relief, coronavirus second wave, Mamata popularity, image of being a Hindi-centered party, reverse polarisation and consolidation in favour of TMC

Sanjukta Morcha of Congress + Left Parties + ISF

Strength: Electorally pragmatic alliance of 3 parties, Risk-reward ratio spread, Legacy parties and organisation strength, Muslim voters support to ISF in several constituencies, Presence of local leadership

Weakness: Not strong organisational presence, Polarisation and consolidation of voters vis-à-vis TMC & BJP makes it a largely bipolar contest as indicated by exit polls, Absence of a leader of Mamata Banerjee's stature

Opportunity: A third alternative and support in several pockets and bastions, ideological appeal among Bhadralok

Threat: