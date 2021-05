Despite most pollsters predicting mercurial 'didi' Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress holding a comfortable edge over the Modi-Shah-led Bharatiya Janata Party in what has been touted as largely a bipolar contest, it "ain't over until the fat lady (read Election Commission) sings!" All eyes are now on Sunday's counting of votes and at stake are the state's 292 legislative assembly seats that went to the polls in a grueling eight-phase schedule that began on March 27 and ended on April 29.

With just hours left into the counting, here's a recap of what is at stake, key political parties and alliances involved, issues and voter turnout from each phase.

Total number of seats at stake: 292 out of 294 constituencies. Polling in two seats - Jangipur and Samserganj - has been adjourned due to the death of contesting candidates. The Congress candidate died in Samserganj, while the election in Jangipur has been deferred due to the death of the RSP candidate. Voting for both seats will now take place on May 16 with the counting of votes for these two seats on May 19.

PHASE DATE SEATS VOTING PERCENTAGE 1ST March 27 30 84.63 2nd April 1 30 86.11 3rd April 6 31 84.61 4th April 10 44 79.90 5th April 17 45 82.49 6th April 22 43 82 7th April 26 36 76.89 8th April 29 35 78.32

Overall voting percentage: The overall turnout has been recorded at 81.87 percent.

Outgoing assembly (basis 2016 polls and byelections after): TMC had won 211 seats, BJP has 34 members, Congress has 23, Communist Party of India (Marxist) has 19, while RSP, Forward Bloc, Gorkha Janmukti Morch and Independents have 2 seats each.

Major parties: Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Communist Party of India, Marxist Forward Bloc, Indian National Congress, Indian Secular Front

Key Alliances:

Trinamool Congress + Gorkha Janmukti Morcha + 1 Independent;

Sanjukta Morcha of INC, Left Parties and Indian Secular Front;

BJP + AJSU;