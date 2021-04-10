West Bengal Election highlights | Cooch Behar killings: Amit Shah says ready to resign if people of Bengal ask him to do so

That's it for today folks. We will be back with the latest assembly poll updates tomorrow.
Cooch Behar killings: TMC workers stage demonstrations
The Trinamool Congress on Sunday said its workers staged thousands of demostrations across West Bengal in protest against the killing of four people in firing by CISF personnel during polling in the fourth phase. At least 11,700 demonstrations were held in south and north Bengal where TMC activists wore black badges and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Shah, naming him as the conspirator of the incident, senior party leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said here. (PTI)
Cooch Behar killings: Amit Shah says he is ready to resign if people of Bengal ask him to do so
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he is ready to resign from his post only if the people of West Bengal ask him to do so. The senior BJP leader, however, asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have to quit on May 2 as the Trinamool Congress will lose the ongoing assembly elections. The TMC chief has demanded Shah's resignation over the killing of four people in firing by CISF personnel during the fourth phase of voting in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district on Saturday. "Didi has been asking for my resignation. If the people of West Bengal demand that I put down my papers, I am ready to do so with my head bowed. But Mamata will have to quit the CM's post on May 2," Shah said, while addressing a rally in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district.
West Bengal polls Not entry to politicians in violence-hit Cooch Behar for 72 hours, says EC
The Election Commission invoked its Constitutional powers and put in place certain restrictions, including extending the "silence period" from 48 hours to 72 hours, for phase five of polling in West Bengal after four people were killed in Cooch Behar district. Politicians have been barred from visiting Cooch Behar for the next 72 hours to prevent a possible flare-up in law and order. Central forces had opened fire on some people in the district allegedly when they were attacked by locals who "attempted to snatch their rifles" during phase four of voting on April 10. "The Election Commission of India further directs that the silence period for phase 5 (i.e. for polls scheduled on April 17) shall be extended to 72 hours and no campaigning shall be permitted during 72 hours before the close of the poll in order to ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections," EC said.
Cooch Behar incident result of conspiracy hatched by BJP to intimidate voters, says Mamata
Urging people not to vote for "trigger-happy BJP", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that the tragedy in Cooch Behar was the "result of a conspiracy" hatched by the saffron party to intimidate voters. Amid polling for the fourth phase of elections on Saturday, four persons died in Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles", the police had said. The TMC supremo, who addressed three rallies in Jalpaiguri district during the day, also stated that BJP leaders, who have come out in support of the central forces, should sit back and reflect if they would have had the same stance if someone in their families met with a similar fate. "I have video footage that shows some BJP leaders are speaking in favour of the central forces after the firing incident. You (BJP leaders) don't feel sad if sons die in other families. What if it had happened to someone in your family," Banerjee said in Rajganj.
Mamata's advice to gherao central forces instigated people to attack CISF, says Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her advice to gherao central forces had instigated people to attack CISF in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi that led to four deaths in firing by security personnel. He also accused the TMC supremo of doing appeasement politics even in case of deaths. (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in WB from April 14
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin campaigning in West Bengal from April 14 where he will address the rallies in Goalpokhar and Matigara-Naxalbari. The former Congress president will start the campaign after four phases of polling has ended in the state where the party is contesting on 92 seats in allianc with the Left. (IANS)
Shah hits out at Mamata Banerjee for appeasement politics
Amit Shah took a dig at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her alleged selective treatment of those killed yesterday in shootout that took place following tensions at a polling booth yesterday. “Mamata Banerjee condoled only four people. She didn’t shed a single tear for Anand Burman because he belonged to a Rajvanshi community. He wasn’t fit for her appeasement politics. This type of politics is not the culture of Bengal,” said Amit Shah.
Congress candidate in Tamil Nadu assembly polls, Madhava Rao dies of COVID-19
Congress party's Srivilliputhur constituency candidate in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, P S W Madhava Rao died on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications, his family said. Rao was 63 years old and is survived by his only daughter. He died at a private hospital in Madurai this morning where he was admitted on March 20 for treatment, Rao's son-in-law, K Rajiv told. (PTI)
We will take revenge for these bullets in form of ballots: Mamata Banerjee
The West Bengal CM said while addressing a meeting in Jalpaiguri that BJP is resorting to guns as they know they have already lost the first four phases of assembly polls. She added that the revenge for tis will be given by the people of the state using ballots.
EC trying to suppress facts by barring entry of politicians in Cooch Behar: Mamata
Describing the incident of firing in Cooch Behar as a "genocide", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the Election Commission has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours as it seeks to "suppress facts".
The TMC supremo, while addressing a press meet here, claimed that central forces "sprayed bullets aiming at the torso of the victims" in Sitalkuchi area, when the fourth phase of polling was underway in the state. Read more
Mamata Banerjee calls PM Modi, Amit Shah 'Incompetent' | “It is incompetent government with incompetent PM & HM. They’re coming here daily to capture Bengal. You are welcome, nobody has stopped you but make people happy rather than threatening them. You get people killed by central forces & later issue them a clean chit,” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Mamata says will visit violence-affected Cooch Behar district after 3 days
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would visit the Cooch Behar district after 3 days as the Election Commission has barred the entry of politicians for the next 72 hours after killing of four people during the fourth phase of voting on Saturday. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has released a video of a speech by BJP leader Sayantan Basu and questioned if the central forces opened fire on his instructions.
Mamata Banerjee speaks to families of victim over video calls from Siliguri
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is speaking over video calls to the families of victims who were allegedly killed in firing by CISF forces in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar. Partha Pratim Ray, Former Lok Sabha MP from Sitalkuchi, is also present with the family members of the victims on the other side and trying to connect with Mamata. At least 4 people were killed, during the violence which erupted in the fourth phase of elections in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar. The CISF personnel say they were attacked by locals. The Election Commission (EC) ordered suspension of polls on Saturday at polling station number 126 in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency of West Bengal.
So far over 21k instances of MCC violation; Nearly Rs 284 cr seized, says EC
During the ongoing elections till this phase in West Bengal, a record seizure of Rs 283.70 crore has been reported as on April 10. The figure includes seizure of cash, liquor, narcotics, freebies, and it is more than 6.4 times of the total seizure of Rs. 44.33 crore in assembly elections of 2016. A total of 21,217 cases of Model Code of Conduct violations were reported through the EC's c-VIGIL app out of which 20,987 were disposed as of 3:00 pm on Saturday, the commission said.
EC bans entry of politicians in violence-hit Cooch Behar for next 72 hours
Invoking its Constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday put in place certain restrictions, including extending the "silence period" from 48 hours to 72 hours, for the fifth phase of polling in West Bengal after violence in Cooch Behar district. It also barred the entry of politicians in Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours to prevent any possible law and order flare-ups. The decision came after four people were killed in the district as central forces opened fire allegedly when they were attacked by locals who "attempted to snatch their rifles" during the fourth phase of voting on Saturday. "The Election Commission of India further directs that the silence period for phase 5 (i.e. for polls scheduled on April 17) shall be extended to 72 hours and no campaigning shall be permitted during 72 hours before the close of the poll in order to ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections," an EC order said.
76.16% voter turnout till 5 pm in violence-hit 4th phase of polls in West Bengal
A voter turnout of 76.16 percent was recorded till 5 pm in the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly polls Saturday, amid incidents of violence that prompted the Election Commission to suspend voting at a booth in the Sitalkuchi constituency of Cooch Behar. The Commission said polling was held at 15,940 polling stations spread across 44 assembly constituencies in this phase of polls. "However, based on a report received from Special Observers on the reported incident of violence at one polling station number 126 under Sitalkutchi assembly constituency, Cooch Behar, EC has adjourned the poll. A detailed report is awaited," an EC statement said. A total of 15,940 ballot units (BUs) and as many control units (CUs) and VVPATs were used in this phase. One CU, one VVPAT and at least one BU make one EVM unit.
Amid poll-related violence, 71 more CAPF companies rushed to West Bengal
The Election Commission (EC) Saturday directed the Union Home Ministry to deploy 71 additional companies of Central Armed Police forces (CAPFs) in West Bengal for the conduct of the remaining four phases of polls, official sources said. The order comes in the backdrop of multiple incidents of poll violence in the state, including the one on Saturday in Cooch Behar where police said four people were killed in firing by CISF personnel, who had retaliated after allegedly being attacked.
Money, power can buy anything, but can't buy love; Bengal loves Mamata Banerjee: Derek O' Brien
TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Saturday asserted that his party will win the assembly polls in West Bengal and send out a message to the BJP, saying while power and money can buy anything, it cannot buy the love of the state's people for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In a video message, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader also said that the "game is on" in West Bengal, where the fourth leg of the eightphase election was held on Saturday. "Today we have completed four phases of the eight phase polls. 'Khela hobe', the match is on in Bengal. This is halftime and we are quiet confident that we got this one covered. We are winning Bengal as the two turncoat ministers who have joined the BJP, one fighting from Nandigram and the other from Domjur are both losing," O'Brien said.