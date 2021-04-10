  • SENSEX
West Bengal Election highlights | Cooch Behar killings: Amit Shah says ready to resign if people of Bengal ask him to do so

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 11, 2021 08:29 PM IST

West Bengal elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Invoking its Constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday put in place certain restrictions, including extending the "silence period" from 48 hours to 72 hours, for the fifth phase of polling in West Bengal after violence in Cooch Behar district.It also barred the entry of politicians in Cooch Behar district for the next 72 hours to prevent any possible law and order flare-up.
