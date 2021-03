The first act of the 8-part mega West Bengal assembly elections kicks off tomorrow (March 27). On the line are 30 constituencies, spread across tribal-dominated districts - Paschim Midnapore Part-I, Purba Midnapore Part-I, Bankura, Jhargram and Purulia. The belief amongst election watchers is that this might be the most crucial phase of the two-way fight between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Recent History

The Trinamool Congress had emerged victorious in 90 percent of the seats that go to polls in Phase 1. The Congress had bagged 2 seats and 1 went to the Revolutionary Socialist Party. The Grand Old Party had fought the elections in alliance with the Left, which includes RSP as well.

So, does this mean that the TMC supremo can relax and expect to sail through comfortably? Absolute not.

The 30 assembly seats are located in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Kanthi, Medinipur, Jhargram Purulia and Bankura. Here’s how the results panned out in the 2019 general elections.

LS Constituency 2019 Winner Margin 2014 Winner Kanthi TMC 1,11,668 TMC Medinipur BJP 88,952 TMC Jhargram BJP 11,767 TMC Purulia BJP 2,04,732 TMC Bankura BJP 1,74,333 TMC

The BJP, which had polled a mere 17 percent of the valid votes in Lok Sabha 2014 & languished at a 10 percent share in Assembly 2016 is no more a rookie in the state. Their vote share stood at 41 percent in 2019. The party managed to gain a foothold on 18 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Vote Share 2016 Assembly 2019 Lok Sabha TMC 44.91% 43.69% BJP 10.16% 40.64% CPI(M) 19.75%* 6.34% Congress 12.25%* 5.67%

*Left, Cong were alliance partners

It is noteworthy that the BJP candidates had forfeited their deposit in 263 out of the 291 seats that they contested in 2016 assembly polls. Thus, one may argue that it would be immature and shallow to use the 2019 general elections as an inference to crystal gaze into the state polls. One may also pontificate that it would be unwise to assume that the voter is gullible enough to understand what is better for the state.

Both these arguments hold water. So, while the TMC might be banking on Mamata’s personal charisma and stature as a regional satrap to retain power, there is one factor that cannot be undermined.

Suvendu, once Didi’s trusted Lieutenant, now driving for the BJP

The Adhikari family, who Mamata Banerjee referred to as ‘Mir Jafar’, considered a symbol of betrayal is a force to reckon with in Kanthi, their home turf. Suvendu’s father Sisir Adhikari, is a 3-time MP from Kanthi. In fact, he won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of a whopping 1.11 lakh votes. Dibyendu, Suvendu’s younger brother is the TMC MP from Tamluk. While Suvendu crossed over to the BJP in December and is now one of their prominent campaigners, father Sisir jumped ship earlier this month.

Patashpur Kanthi Uttar Bhagabanpur Khejuri Kanthi Dakshin Ramnagar

2016 Vote Share TMC BJP Left Congress Patashpur 55% 5% 39% DNC Kanthi Uttar 50% 6% 41% DNC Bhagabanpur 54% 4% DNC 39% Khejuri 54% 9% DNC DNC Kanthi Dakshin 54% 9% 34% DNC Ramnagar 53% 6% 39% DNC

Can the Adhikaris prove that they are a bigger factor than Didi, and that the voters may still be loyal to those who the TMC supremo calls Mir Jafar? Will the prestige battle between the Adhikaris & Mamata Banerjee help the Left-Cong-ISF alliance? Which way will Purulia sway? An erstwhile Left bastion, Purulia in many ways held up the mirror to them. Between 1977 & 2011, the constituency sent a CPI(M) MLA to the Vidhan Sabha on all but one occasion. In 2011, it decided otherwise, and voted for a TMC candidate, concurring with the decision of the state. The 2011 Assembly elections would also go down in the annals of history as the year that consolidated Mamata Banerjee’s meteoric rise. However, in 2016, it was Congress’ Sudip Mukherjee who got the voters’ blessings. Mukherjee is in the race this time as well but as a BJP candidate. Purulia, with an 87 percent rural and 40 percent SC+ST population had been identified by the Centre as one of India’s 115 Most Backward Districts in 2018. While Mamata Banerjee has promised an investment of 62,000 crore rupees into a proposed Jangalmahal Industrial Town, Prime Minister Modi during one of his rallies accused her of discriminating against the district. All seven assembly segments under the Purulia Lok Sabha constituency vote in Phase 1. The TMC had won 5 of them in 2016. Purulia & Baghmundi assembly seats went to Congress. Jyotirmay Singh Mahato is the sitting BJP MP. He won the 2019 polls by 2.04 lakh votes, ousting Dr Mriganko Mahato of the TMC. A phenomenal victory, considering the Saffron Party managed an average vote share of 6 percent across assembly segments in 2016.

2016 Vote Share TMC BJP Left Congress Balarampur 47% 5% DNC 41% Joypur 47% 5% 43% DNC Purulia 42% 7% DNC 45% Baghmundi 43% 6% DNC 47% Manbazar 49% 5% 44% DNC Kashipur 49% 6% 38% DNC Para 48% 6% 40% DNC

DNC = Did Not Contest

Will voters choose BJP in the hope of reaping the greater benefits of central schemes? Will Mamata be able to prove that BJP’s 2019 Purulia victory was an anomaly, and won’t be repeated again? Once a formidable vote bank of the Left, are the downtrodden and poor tribal population finally moving Right? Medinipur: Who’ll have the last laugh? Another erstwhile Left citadel, Battleground Medinipur on the one hand is a matter of prestige for Mamata Banerjee and an acid test for Suvendu Adhikari on the other. Adhikari has publicly claimed that TMC would lose all 35 seats in East & West Midnapore. TMC had won 29 of them in 2016. A lion share of the credit of that victory should be attributed to Suvendu’s abilities. Notably, Nandigram, which is the venue of the much-awaited Battle Royale between Mamata & Suvendu is located in East Midnapore. Adhikari is the outgoing MLA. Candidates from 5 assembly seats spread across East and West Midnapore would be trying their luck in Phase 1. The Trinamool Congress won all of them in 2016.

2016 Vote Share TMC BJP Left Congress Egra 51% 6% 40% DNC Dantan 53% 7% 37% DNC Keshiary 54% 9% 33% DNC Kharagpur 48% 10% 38% DNC Medinipur 50% 11% 35% DNC

DNC = Did Not Contest

In a nutshell, battleground Medinipur boils down to a single question: An almost 90 percent success rate in 2016, can the TMC repeat its feat this time around with one of its strongest mass leaders now in the rival camp?