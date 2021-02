West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said neither Gujarat nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi will rule the state. There has been a war of words between the Trinamool Congress leaders and BJP ahead of the state assembly polls as both are keen on winning a politically crucial state.

While addressing a rally in Hooghly, Mamata said, "Bengal will rule Bengal. Gujarat will not rule Bengal. Modi will not rule Bengal. 'Gundas' (miscreants) will not rule Bengal."

Trinamool Congress chief challenged the BJP saying that she will not let them win a single seat in the state, "I will be the goalkeeper in Assembly polls and BJP will not be able to score a single goal."

She also hit out at the BJP calling it rioters. "Every time you (BJP) say that Trinamool Congress is 'Tolabaaj' (extortionist), but I say you (BJP) are 'dangabaaz (rioters) and dhandabaaz'," Mamata said.

"Worse fate than former US President Donald Trump awaits PM Narendra Modi," Banerjee said.