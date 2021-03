West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee was injured during an election campaign in Nandigram on Wednesday.

Claiming a conspiracy, Mamata said she has suffered an injury in her leg after few people pushed her when she was near her car.

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was going to a temple there to offer my prayers. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," she said. The chief minister claimed that her leg got swollen because of the injury and she was feeling feverish.

Speaking to reporters, she said that no local police personnel was present at the spot when the incident happened.

She has been brought to the SSKM Hospital, Kolkata for treatment. A team of five senior doctors will be treating her, said officials.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report from the state police on the alleged attack.

BJP dismissed her claim as a drama to gain sympathy.

"It can happen that she met with an accident but to claim that she was deliberately pushed is not acceptable. She has a lot of security personnel guarding her round the clock," BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said. "Such tactics to gain sympathy are unacceptable. I think the matter should be handed over to the CBI for investigation," he added.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said such "tactics to gain sympathy" would not work this time. "Mamata Banerjee is the police minister of the state and if she is not safe then she should immediately resign from the post," he said.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee filed her nomination from the Nandigram Assembly seat.

Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high- octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who recently switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Assembly elections in the state will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

(With inputs from PTI)