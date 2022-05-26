Mamata Banerjee wants to be the Chancellor of state universities in West Bengal

The West Bengal Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal to make the Chief Minister the chancellor of state government-run universities.

According the the present system in the country, the Governor is appointed chancellor of state-based universities. The responsibilities of the Chancellor include appointing Vice-Chancellors as well as making key administrative decisions. Now, the state wants Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take the place.

However, the state will have to pass a bill in the Assembly to change the present law. The Bill had to get the Governor's consent before becoming an Act.

According to the law, the Governor is appointed Chancellor of 17 universities in West Bengal, the state's Bengal Raj Bhavan website states. Some of the universities include Jadavpur University, University of Calcutta, University of Kalyani, among others.

Punchi Commission first proposed this system in 2010. However, it caught heat last year after tensions between the Chief Minister and the Governor. Earlier, there were allegations that the state government was making vice-chancellor appointments on its own, thereby ignoring the Chancellor (Governor).

In Tamil Nadu as well, following a tussle between the MK Stalin-led DMK government and the Governor, on April 25 the Chennai University (Amendment) Act 2022 as well as the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act 2022 were passed where "Chancellor" was replaced with "government". Stalin had said that it was not a rare phenomenon and the government in Gujarat too held the power to appoint Vice-Chancellors in state-run universities.

In West Bengal, the tussle between the Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the government has been on ever since he took charge as the state's constitutional head.