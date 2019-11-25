#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

West Bengal bypolls: Voting begins in 3 assembly seats; polarisation, NRC key factors

Updated : November 25, 2019 08:51 AM IST

The by-elections, the first test of popularity for the state's political opponents after the Lok Sabha polls, are being held in the backdrop of the tumultuous political developments in Maharashtra.
For the BJP, its performance would be an indicator of whether it has retained or further consolidated the public support it got back in April-May General Elections 2019.
The bypolls at Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur were necessitated after sitting MLAs Dilip Ghosh and Mahua Moitra got elected to the Lok Sabha.
West Bengal bypolls: Voting begins in 3 assembly seats; polarisation, NRC key factors
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV