TOP NEWS »

#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

West Bengal bypoll results: TMC leads in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar assembly seats, BJP in Kaliaganj

Updated : November 28, 2019 11:22 AM IST

In the Kaliaganj assembly segment, the saffron party's Kamal Chandra Sarkar was ahead of his nearest rival Tapan Deb Sinha of the TMC by 4,912 votes.
In Karimpur seat, TMC's Bimalendu Singha Roy was leading with a huge lead of almost 23,500 votes over his nearest rival Golam Rabbi of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
In Kharagpur Sadar seat, Trinamool's Pradip Sarkar was leading over BJP's Prem Chandra Jha by over 11,733 votes.
West Bengal bypoll results: TMC leads in Karimpur, Kharagpur Sadar assembly seats, BJP in Kaliaganj
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bain Capital plans to invest $1 billion in India over three years, says report

Bain Capital plans to invest $1 billion in India over three years, says report

As December 1 deadline nears, government issues over 70 lakh FASTags

As December 1 deadline nears, government issues over 70 lakh FASTags

Get set to play two new Temple Run games next year, here's what to expect...

Get set to play two new Temple Run games next year, here's what to expect...

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV