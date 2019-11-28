Politics
West Bengal byelection results 2019: Trinamool wins Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar; takes massive lead in Karimpur
Updated : November 28, 2019 03:12 PM IST
Tapan Deb Sinha of the Trinamool Congress won the Kaliaganj seat in a close contest, defeating his nearest BJP rival Kamal Chandra Sarkar by 2,418 votes.
TMC's Pradip Sarkar wrested Kharagpur Sadar seat from the BJP defeating Premchandra Jha by a comfortable margin of 20,788 votes.
TMC nominee for Karimpur Bimalendu Sinha Roy has established a lead of more than 23,000 votes over his BJP rival Jaiprakash Majumdar, and looks all set to retain the seat for his party.
