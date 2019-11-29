#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
West Bengal byelection result 2019: NRC, Prashant Kishore swung bypolls in Trinamool's favour

November 29, 2019

The West Bengal bypoll results on Thursday brought to the fore the BJP's organisational deficiencies, particularly its shortcomings in combating the Trinamool's aggressive anti-NRC campaign.
Trinamool's masterstroke in making the NRC almost the sole issue in seats like Kaliaganj and Karimpur led to a massive transfer of votes from the Congress-Left Front alliance to its fold.
CM Mamata Banerjee, who did not take part in the bypolls campaign directly, in her press conferences and speeches on various occasions highlighted the NRC as a 'big demon'.
