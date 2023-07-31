West Bengal Assembly passes motion on Manipur issue amid BJP opposition

The West Bengal assembly passed a motion condemning violence in Manipur despite BJP opposition, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticising the Union government's handling of the situation.

The West Bengal Assembly passed a motion on Monday denouncing the violence in Manipur, despite Opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking on the motion, strongly criticised the BJP and the Union government for their handling of the situation in the troubled state.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay presented the motion during the second half of the Assembly session.

Banerjee expressed her disappointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lack of response to the situation in Manipur and urged him to address the issue publicly. She asserted that if the prime minister couldn't restore peace in Manipur, then the newly-formed Opposition alliance INDIA should be allowed to step in and restore peace.

"The prime minister should make a statement on Manipur. It is a matter of shame that the PM can go on foreign trips, but can't go to Manipur," she said. "If the prime minister is unable to restore peace in Manipur, then let us (INDIA) be allowed to restore peace."

In contrast, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from the BJP opposed the discussion, claiming it was illegal due to the matter being sub-judice.

He announced their intention to challenge the decision to allow the discussion in court, arguing that it went against the principles of the federal structure.

"I staged a strong protest inside the house also and will protest outside too. This is a sub-judice matter and it is in the Supreme Court. They (TMC) have done illegal work. Our voting right has been taken away," Adhikari said.

The BJP also took part in the discussion but eventually staged a walkout following the chief minister's speech. The Assembly also saw ruckus during its session over rising dengue cases in West Bengal.

Also on Monday, the Supreme Court held a hearing on the issue during which it observed that an evolved, broad mechanism is needed to deal with violence against women in Manipur.

With agency inputs.