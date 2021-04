Voting for 43 seats in the sixth phase of assembly elections in West Bengal began on Thursday amid tight security and strict COVID-19 protocols. Over one crore voters in the four districts will decide the political fate of 306 candidates amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.

PM Modi: "The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise."

Security measures have been heightened in view of the violence in the previous phases, particularly the death of five people in Cooch Behar in the fourth phase of polling on April 10, an Election Commission official said. The poll panel has decided to deploy at least 1,071 companies of central forces in the sixth phase to ensure free and fair voting, he said. It will also put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the voting process, the official said.

