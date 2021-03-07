'Aur Noy', PM Modi attacks Mamata didi at Kolkata rally, says she betrayed Bengal Updated : March 07, 2021 03:25 PM IST PM Modi said that the people of Bengal never left their hopes for change despite betrayal by TMC PM said BJP will bring "asol parivartan" where all progress, but nobody is appeased, infiltration is stopped Published : March 07, 2021 02:53 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply