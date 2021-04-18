Rahul Gandhi suspends all public rallies in West Bengal amid rising COVID-19 cases

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday suspended all his public rallies in the poll-bound West Bengal amid rising COVID-19 cases. He has urged other political leaders to follow the same to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," Gandhi said.

West Bengal on Saturday registered its highest single-day spike of 7,713 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 6,51,508, a bulletin released by the state health department said. The death toll rose to 10,540 after 34 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the state, it added.

The city on Saturday also accounted for its highest one-day spike of 1,998 new cases along with 10 more casualties. The discharge rate slipped further to 91.43 percent as on Saturday 5,95,668 people have been cured in the state. Since Friday, 45,330 samples have been tested in West Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 97,62,086.

On Saturday, the fifth phase polling of the assembly elections was conducted in 45 constituencies with three phases remaining. The counting is scheduled for May 2.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had proposed to club the final three phases of the ongoing elections after the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, which, however, was turned down by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Two contesting candidates -- both from West Bengal's Murshidabad district -- died due to the COVID-19.

At least five other contesting candidates are undergoing treatment after they tested positive for the disease.