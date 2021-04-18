  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics

Rahul Gandhi suspends all public rallies in West Bengal amid rising COVID-19 cases

Updated : April 18, 2021 12:30 PM IST

He has urged other political leaders to follow the same to contain the spread of coronavirus.
West Bengal on Saturday registered 7,713 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 6,51,508, a health bulletin said
Rahul Gandhi suspends all public rallies in West Bengal amid rising COVID-19 cases
Published : April 18, 2021 12:30 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 COVID-19 cases, 1,501 deaths

India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 COVID-19 cases, 1,501 deaths

Delhi CM Kejriwal hopes to add 6,000 beds in 1-2 days; 50% beds to be reserved for COVID-19 patients

Delhi CM Kejriwal hopes to add 6,000 beds in 1-2 days; 50% beds to be reserved for COVID-19 patients

Maharashtra restrictions could be extended beyond May 1: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra restrictions could be extended beyond May 1: Rajesh Tope

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement