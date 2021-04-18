Rahul Gandhi suspends all public rallies in West Bengal amid rising COVID-19 cases Updated : April 18, 2021 12:30 PM IST He has urged other political leaders to follow the same to contain the spread of coronavirus. West Bengal on Saturday registered 7,713 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 6,51,508, a health bulletin said Published : April 18, 2021 12:30 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply