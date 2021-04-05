West Bengal assembly elections 2021: 2 districts hold key to TMC's return to power Updated : April 05, 2021 08:01 PM IST North and South 24 Parganas send 64 representatives to the 294-member assembly—North-24 Parganas having 33 seats and South-24 Parganas 31. Matuas are a deciding factor in 14 out of the 33 assembly seats in North-24 Parganas. Elections in South and North-24 Parganas are being held in three and two phases respectively. Published : April 05, 2021 08:01 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply