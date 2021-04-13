Bengal Polls LIVE Updates: Amit Shah, Rajnath, Nadda campaign rallies today; Mamata to protest EC ban in Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee to sit alone in her dharna... No party colleagues to sit with her... No flags, no banners
EC's decision to ban Mamata from campaigning taken at the behest of BJP: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission's decision to bar West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours was taken at the behest of the BJP. This was a "direct attack on democracy" and sovereignty of independent institutions of the country, Raut claimed in a tweet. The Sena's chief spokesperson expressed solidarity with Banerjee, while terming as the "Bengal Tigress". Assembly elections are currently underway in West Bengal.
BJP ahead in 92 of 135 seats after four phases of poll in Bengal: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the BJP is ahead in 92 of the 135 seats that went to polls in the first four phases of the West Bengal assembly elections, and asked people to give a grand farewell to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by handing over 200 plus seats to the saffron party. Seeking to allay fears created among the people of Darjeeling hills by "lies" spread by the Trinamool Congress, the senior BJP leader said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will have no impact on the Gorkhas. "In the four phases of elections held so far in West Bengal, the BJP is ahead in over 92 seats," Shah said, addressing a public meeting at Dhupguri assembly constituency in North Bengals Jalpaiguri district, which goes to polls in the fifth phase on April 17. He said that as Banerjee is a "big leader', people should give her a grand farewell by ensuring that the saffron party wins more than 200 seats in the elections for the 294-member assembly.
AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi to address 2 poll rallies today
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi to address at least two public meetings in West Bengal on Tuesday. His first poll rally is scheduled at Gouripur HHS Field, Sagardighi Dist at 1 pm. The second one is scheduled at Polo Ground, Asansol at 3 pm.
TMC writes to EC, seeks strict action against BJP leaders for 'inflammatory' remarks
The TMC on Monday urged the Election Commission to take strict action against BJP leaders who allegedly made inflammatory remarks over the Cooch Behar firing incident that claimed the lives of "four unarmed civilians", shortly before the poll panel barred party supremo Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours. In a letter to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab, the party said several BJP leaders, including party state Dilip Ghosh, were "instigating" violence with their warnings of more Cooch Behar-like episodes.
Bengal political cauldron on boil over Cooch Behar killings; PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee spar
The killing of four people in CISF firing in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi on April 10 further heated West Bengal's political cauldron on Monday, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claiming the incident was plotted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with "full knowledge" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi, on the campaign trail in the state, termed the incident a consequence of Banerjee's conspiracy to rig the elections by denying people their right to vote.
West Bengal: 14 crude bombs were recovered in Shamsherganj area of Murshidabad district yesterday. Later, the bombs were disposed of by the Bomb Disposal Squad.
Mamata to stage dharna in Kolkata to protest EC's decision
Lashing out at the Election Commission over its decision to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would stage a dharna in the city on Tuesday to protest against the poll panel's "unconstitutional decision". Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon." The poll panel's order came after Banerjee's remarks against central forces and a statement which had alleged religious overtones. "Commission hereby condemns such statements potent with serious law and order problems across the state (s) and sternly warns Mamata Banerjee and advises her to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force," the commission said in its order.
