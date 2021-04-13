Bengal Polls LIVE Updates: Amit Shah, Rajnath, Nadda campaign rallies today; Mamata to protest EC ban in Kolkata

BJP ahead in 92 of 135 seats after four phases of poll in Bengal: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that the BJP is ahead in 92 of the 135 seats that went to polls in the first four phases of the West Bengal assembly elections, and asked people to give a grand farewell to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by handing over 200 plus seats to the saffron party. Seeking to allay fears created among the people of Darjeeling hills by "lies" spread by the Trinamool Congress, the senior BJP leader said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will have no impact on the Gorkhas. "In the four phases of elections held so far in West Bengal, the BJP is ahead in over 92 seats," Shah said, addressing a public meeting at Dhupguri assembly constituency in North Bengals Jalpaiguri district, which goes to polls in the fifth phase on April 17. He said that as Banerjee is a "big leader', people should give her a grand farewell by ensuring that the saffron party wins more than 200 seats in the elections for the 294-member assembly.