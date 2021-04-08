West Bengal polls 2021 LIVE: Suffered injuries after TMC workers attacked car in North Bengal, says BJP Bengal chief

4th phase of Bengal polls on April 10

Cooch Behar district will go to polls in the fourth phase of assembly elections on April 10. The BJP won seven seats in North Bengal, including Cooch Behar, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It was alleged that TMC workers returning from a rally of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which was held in another nearby town, got embroiled in a clash with BJP activists attending Ghosh's meeting. "I was waiting in my vehicle after our meeting for the people to leave when we were attacked with firearms, bombs, bricks and sticks by people holding TMC flags. It was like a Talibani attack," Ghosh said. It was alleged that several country-made bombs were hurled at his car. He claimed that the police did not act to prevent the attack on him and BJP supporters.