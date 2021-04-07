West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE: TMC slams EC as violence mars 3rd phase polling

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE: Five candidates, including two women, were assaulted, while clashes between rival political groups erupted during the third phase of polling in West Bengal on Tuesday. However, despite the violence, voter enthusiasm was high with 77.68 percent of voters casting their ballots till 5 pm, two hours before polling ended. Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, however, alleged "blatant misuse" of central forces to "influence voters".
Police launches search for those assaulted BJP's Uluberia Dakshin constituency
Police also said they had launched a search for those who assaulted BJP candidate from Uluberia (Dakshin) assembly seat Papiya Adhikary when she went to Uluberia hospital to call on an injured party candidate. The attacks were part of a series of clashes that were reported from several parts of Bengal, where polling is underway in the third phase of assembly elections.
Apr 7, 2021
11:45
TMC, BJP level allegations, counter-allegations
The TMC claimed that BJP "goons" didn't allow the party's agents inside the polling stations. The BJP, on the other hand, accused Sujata of entering the area with TMC "goons" and creating unrest by threatening people.
Apr 7, 2021
11:34
Police arrest 5 people; 3 from TMC; 2 from BJP
Police arrested five persons -- three members of the TMC and two of the BJP -- for their alleged involvement in assaulting TMC candidate Sujata Mondal in Arambagh earlier on Tuesday, an officer said. Television grabs showed the TMC leader being chased in an open field by people wielding sticks and iron rods and then hitting on the head with sticks. Her security officer was also injured.
Apr 7, 2021
11:20
Mamata alleges blatant misuse of central forces to influence voters
Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, however, alleged "blatant misuse" of central forces to "influence voters". "The blatant misuse of Central forces continues unabated. Despite us repeatedly raising this issue, @ECISVEEP continues to be a mute spectator, while men in uniform are being misused at several places to openly intimidate TMC voters and influence many to vote in favour of one party," she tweeted.
Apr 7, 2021
11:11
Bengal polls: Violence, attack on candidates mar third phase
Apr 7, 2021
11:00
