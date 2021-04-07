West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE: TMC slams EC as violence mars 3rd phase polling

Bengal polls: Violence, attack on candidates mar third phase

Five candidates, including two women, were assaulted, while clashes between rival political groups erupted during the third phase of polling in West Bengal on Tuesday. However, despite the violence, voter enthusiasm was high with 77.68 percent of voters casting their ballots till 5 pm, two hours before polling ended. Polls were conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials said. Voting in 16 seats in South 24 Parganas district (part II), saw 76.68 percent votes being cast by 5 pm. While 77.93 percent votes were cast in seven seats in Howrah (part I) and 79.36 per cent in eight in Hooghly (part I), they added. "Voter turnout of 77.68 percent was recorded till 5 pm in 31 seats," an EC official said.