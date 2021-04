West Bengal Elections LIVE Updates: Polling began at 7 am on Monday for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, amid tight security and a rampaging second wave of COVID-19. Over 86 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 284 candidates in this phase. Polling will continue till 6.30 pm. Six rounds of the eight-phased assembly elections in the state have already taken place, with the last phase scheduled for Thursday. Votes will be counted on Sunday.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee cast his vote for the 7th phase of West Bengal Elections at Mitra Institution in Bhowanipore, Kolkata. He says, "Extremely confident that Mamata Banerjee will be back with 2/3rd majority...People are dying but EC is conducting 8-phase polls to benefit a party"

Kolkata: TMC candidate from Bhowanipore constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay cast his vote for the seventh phase of West Bengal Polls, at the polling booth at Manmatha Nath Nandan Boys And Girls School. CM Mamata Banerjee is the sitting MLA from the constituency. He says, "People will vote for Mamata Banerjee, her projects, her development has reached all homes. This election is being held on those issues. I have been in politics since 1962. This is the first time I am voting for myself.

State minister Firhad Hakim is also seeking re-election for a third consecutive term from the Kolkata Port constituency, while the BJP fielded Lt General (Retired) Subrata Saha from the Rashbehari seat in the metropolis.

Abhishek Banerjee will vote between 7-8 am at Mitra Institution on Harish Mukherjee Rd, Bhowanipore. Mamata Banerjee normally votes at around 4 pm at the same venue.

PM Modi: " The seventh phase of the West Bengal elections takes place today. Urging people to exercise their franchise and follow all COVID-19 related protocols."

Key contests: All eyes will be on the Bhowanipore constituency , of which the TMC supremo is the sitting MLA and a resident. Banerjee, however, has opted for Nandigram to contest the elections this time and reposed faith in the veteran politician and state power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to make a hat-trick of wins for the party from Bhowanipore. Chattopadhyay is pitted against a seasoned actor but a greenhorn in electoral politics, Rudranil Ghosh, who left the ruling party a few months ago to join the BJP.

BJP candidate from Ratua constituency in Malda cast his vote for the 7th phase of West Bengal Polls, at Samsi Primary School. He says, "Ratua is the most backward constituency in Malda. The local MLA is a migrant MLA as he comes only to get votes. People have decided to go with BJP."

Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Balurghat; voting for the seventh phase of West Bengal Polls will commence at 7 am today.

