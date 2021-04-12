West Bengal polls 2021 LIVE: Mamata calls Cooch Behar killings 'genocide', Shah warns her against 'appeasement politics' over bodies

Amit Shah: Mamata's advice to gherao central forces had instigated people to attack CRPF
Amit Shah, on the other hand, alleged that Banerjee's advice to gheraeo central forces had instigated people to attack the CISF personnel, which led to the killings. "Mamata had advised people to gheraeo central forces. Is that not responsible for the deaths in Sitalkuchi? Her advice had instigated the people to attack the CISF. She has given rise to the situation of firing," Shah told reporters after a roadshow in Shantipur in Nadia district.
Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah’s Bengal poll rallies, roadshows today
-A roadshow in Kalimpong at 11:30 AM
-A public meeting at 1:40 PM in Dhupguri
-A public meeting at 3:30 PM in Hemtabad
-A roadshow in Siliguri at 5:10 PM
TMC files complaint to EC over Dilip Ghosh's remarks
Trinamool Congress has filed a complaint to the Election Commission over BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s remark. Ghosh, at a rally in Baranagar (North 24 Parganas) on Sunday said, “People should behave or face more Sitalkuchi-like killings”
Mamata calls Cooch Behar killings 'genocide', Shah warns her against 'appeasement politics' over bodies
The killing of four persons in CISF firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district has triggered a political storm in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday calling it a "genocide" and Union Home Minister Amit Shah warning her against doing "appeasement politics" over bodies. The TMC chief said the Election Commission's decision to bar the entry of politicians in Cooch Behar district for 72 hours was aimed at "suppressing facts" and asserted she will visit the area by April 14. "There was genocide at Sitalkuchi. I would like to visit the area by April 14. The EC is trying to suppress facts by restricting entry in Cooch Behar. We have an incompetent home minister and an incompetent central government," Banerjee said launching no-holds-barred attack on the BJP-led government at the centre. The feisty TMC chief also spoke to the brother of one of the deceased over a video call, who was heard saying that the jawans had opened fire on the voters standing in a queue.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the remaining phases of West Bengal assembly elections 2021. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and developments from the campaign trail today.