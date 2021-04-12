West Bengal polls 2021 LIVE: Mamata calls Cooch Behar killings 'genocide', Shah warns her against 'appeasement politics' over bodies

Mamata calls Cooch Behar killings 'genocide', Shah warns her against 'appeasement politics' over bodies

The killing of four persons in CISF firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district has triggered a political storm in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday calling it a "genocide" and Union Home Minister Amit Shah warning her against doing "appeasement politics" over bodies. The TMC chief said the Election Commission's decision to bar the entry of politicians in Cooch Behar district for 72 hours was aimed at "suppressing facts" and asserted she will visit the area by April 14. "There was genocide at Sitalkuchi. I would like to visit the area by April 14. The EC is trying to suppress facts by restricting entry in Cooch Behar. We have an incompetent home minister and an incompetent central government," Banerjee said launching no-holds-barred attack on the BJP-led government at the centre. The feisty TMC chief also spoke to the brother of one of the deceased over a video call, who was heard saying that the jawans had opened fire on the voters standing in a queue.