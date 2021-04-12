  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 18 minutes ago
auto refresh

West Bengal polls 2021 LIVE: Mamata calls Cooch Behar killings 'genocide', Shah warns her against 'appeasement politics' over bodies

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 12, 2021 09:06 AM IST

event highlights

West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: The campaign is in full swing ahead of the 5th phase of polling on March 17 with major leaders including TMC's Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Amit Shah set to address multiple rallies in the state on Monday.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement