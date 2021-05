India

West Bengal Assembly Election results: TMC turncoats who failed to make a mark

Updated : May 02, 2021 08:05 PM IST

As TMC retains power in Bengal for the second consecutive time here is a look at TMC turncoats that failed to win the elections as BJP candidates.

Former forest minister in Mamata Banerjee cabinet Rajib Banerjee, who joined the BJP in January, lost to TMC veteran Kalyan Ghosh from Domjur assembly seat.

Former Howrah mayor Rathin Chakraborti who joined BJP a few months back lost to Trinamool’s Manoj Tiwary in Shibpur. (Image : IANS)

Baishali Dalmiya, a former TMC MLA and the daughter of late cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya, lost to TMC’s Rana Chatterjee from Bally. (Representative image)

Actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh, who contested from Bhowanipore seat, lost to TMC’s Sovandeb Chattopadhyay. (Image: IANS)

Former TMC MLA, Prabir Kumar Ghosal from Uttarpara, who joined BJP was defeated by Trinamool’s Kanchan Mullick. (Representative image)

Published : May 02, 2021 08:05 PM IST