Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said that he is "quitting this space" and he will not strategise for parties anymore. The remarks came even as the results are trickling in for West Bengal polls and Trinamool Congress is clear of a hat-trick. He is the man behind the TMC's spectacular win in the state.

"I have been thinking of quitting for too long and was looking for an opportunity, Bengal gave me that chance," he said in an interview with CNN-News18.

On TMC's win, Kishor said that people wanted to get Mamata Banerjee one more and it would be very difficult to tell "why we have won so big".

The Bharatiya Janata Party campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state witnessed Union Ministers campaigning in the state for months. But that could not change the party's fortune either. "Just because central ministers come and campaign does not guarantee a win. They had huge resources, but that is not enough to win elections," he said.

He added that the BJP's narrative was the same as it was in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and there was nothing positive in it. "The insider-outsider debate is not a factor. You need to have many things to go right for you to win a state as big as West Bengal. The fight was between Didi (Mamata) and Modi. It is difficult to say which of our moves paid off the best, but we wanted to convey to the people that they should vote for Bengal's daughter," he said.

Mincing no words, Kishor hit out at the Election Commission saying it has been working as an extension of Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I have never seen a more partial Election Commission. It did everything to help BJP. From allowing the use of religion by BJP to scheduling poll and bending rules, the EC did everything to aid the saffron party," Kishor said.

Also, his prediction for the BJP turned out to be true in this election.

"For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in West Bengal. PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!" Kishor has tweeted on December 21, 2020