West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Will Mamata's TMC do 'khela' on BJP's 'poriborton' hopes

Main challenger BJP launches Mission Bengal after 2019 Lok Sabha show
The BJP, which had just three seats in the 294-member Assembly in the 2016 Assembly polls and went to win 18 out of 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, had pulled out all stops in the state in a determined bid to oust Banerjee, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Modi, and add another state to its tally of 17. The Left-Congress alliance is the third main contestant in the state.
Results crucial for Mamata Banerjee's political career
The result will decide whether Mamata Banerjee, who has been in power for 10 years and is arguably fighting the toughest poll of her political career, has been able to thwart the challenge by the battle-hardened election army of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Exit polls predict a tight contest in Bengal with TMC having advantage over BJP
Exit polls have forecast a tight contest between the incumbent Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the crucial West Bengal assembly polls. Polling was held in eight phases in West Bengal between March 27 and April 29.
Election Commission makes elaborate security arrangement in Bengal's 108 counting centres
A three-tier security arrangement is in place in West Bengal’s 108 counting centres and at least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces deployed across 23 districts of the state that voted in a gruelling election marred by violence and vicious personal attacks.
EC makes strict COVID-19 protocols to be followed at counting halls
There will be 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 in 822 assembly constituencies, a more than 200 percent increase, in view of the COVID guidelines, according to the Election Commission which had drawn flak from the courts over the conduct of polls during the pandemic. At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each polling centre, besides social distancing and other precautions, including a ban on gatherings, will be strictly followed, officials said. They said counting of votes will begin at 8 am and continue late into the night. As many as 1,100 counting observers will watch the process and candidates and agents will have to produce a negative COVID test report or double dose of vaccination certificate to get an entry.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the counting of votes in West Bengal assembly election results 2021 today. Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest trends, leads and wins from the Bengal polls today. For starters, the counting of votes for the high-stakes Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections, overshadowed by the raging COVID pandemic, will start at 8 am.