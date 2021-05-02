West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Will Mamata's TMC do 'khela' on BJP's 'poriborton' hopes

EC makes strict COVID-19 protocols to be followed at counting halls

There will be 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 in 822 assembly constituencies, a more than 200 percent increase, in view of the COVID guidelines, according to the Election Commission which had drawn flak from the courts over the conduct of polls during the pandemic. At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each polling centre, besides social distancing and other precautions, including a ban on gatherings, will be strictly followed, officials said. They said counting of votes will begin at 8 am and continue late into the night. As many as 1,100 counting observers will watch the process and candidates and agents will have to produce a negative COVID test report or double dose of vaccination certificate to get an entry.