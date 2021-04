West Bengal has seen a hard-fought battle between the Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). The CPI (M)-Congress-ISF alliance is also expected to give a tough fight on some seats.

The state on Thursday finally saw polling end after eight long phases for the 294-seat assembly and the results will now be declared after counting on May 2. So, which way has the scale tilted?

Here is what the various poll pundits are predicting:

TMC+ BJP LEFT+ 128-138 138-148 11-21

TMC+ BJP+ INC+ 152-164 109-121 14-25

TMC BJP LEFT+ 158 115 19

BJP TMC LEFT+ 162-185 104-121 3-9

TMC+ BJP+ LEFT+ OTH 164-176 105-115 10-15 0-1

P-MARQ Exit Poll

TMC+ BJP+ LEFT+ 152-172 112-132 10-15

As can be seen from the predictions, the state is probably heading for a photo finish. Three exit polls, including two done by C-Voter predict TMC has the edge while the Republic-CNX and Jan Ki Baat polls have given BJP the lead.

In the previous assembly elections in 2016, the TMC retained its majority with 211 seats. In the 2019 general elections, it won 22 but the BJP made major inroads in the state winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The state, as usual, has seen a high voter turnout of 82.37 percent as of phase 7. The state on Thursday reported stray incidents of violence during the eighth and last phase of assembly elections in the state, There has been 76.07 per turnout recorded till 5.32 pm.

