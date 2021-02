The Election Commission of India on Friday announced assembly election dates for four states and one union territory, namely West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The second phase of West Bengal's assembly elections has been scheduled for April 1 and will cover 30 constituencies, followed by the third phase on April 6 for 31 seats, the fourth on April 10 for 44 constituencies, the fifth on April 17 for 45 seats, sixth for 43 seats on April 22, seventh phase on April 26 for 36 seats and last and eighth phase on April 29 for 35 seats, Arora said.

The Election Commission will appoint two special observers for West Bengal and a third can also be sent if required, Arora said in response to queries on whether enough arrangements are in place for the polls in the state, where many have been raising questions about political violence.

Phase 1: March 27

Phase 2: April 01

Phase 3: April 06

Phase 4: April 10

Phase 5: April 17

Phase 6: April 22

Phase 7: April 26

Phase 8: April 29

Sunil Arora, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) also announced that the polling time, like for the Bihar election, has been uniformly increased by one hour. With today's announcement, the model code of conduct has kicked in the four states and Puducherry.

In these upcoming state elections, a total of 824 assembly seats will go to polls in four states and one union territory. A total of 18.68 lakh electors can cast their votes.

The Election Commission has also announced that all polling officials will be vaccinated before the election starts.

