West Bengal: 10 held for violence during phase 1 of polling Updated : March 28, 2021 11:50 AM IST Seven people were arrested from Salboni seat in Paschim Medinipur district, where CPI(M) candidate Susanta Ghosh was heckled and stones were hurled at his car. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's younger brother Soumendu was attacked and his car was vandalised at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district allegedly by TMC supporters and three persons were arrested. Published : March 28, 2021 11:50 AM IST