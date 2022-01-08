Weekend curfew in Delhi, Karnataka, TN and other states; here are some FAQs

Monitoring the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in several states, health authorities have imposed restrictions over the weekend to prevent social mixing. The move has been taken to stem the increase in COVID-19 cases and to ensure that the healthcare systems in the states do not get overwhelmed by a large spike in cases.

Delhi has entered its two-day weekend curfew that will end on Monday morning, while Bangalore has also imposed a 55-hour weekend curfew that started from Friday evening. Tamil Nadu has gone a step further and imposed a complete lockdown for Sunday, while also enforcing night curfew since Thursday. Maharashtra still has not imposed any major movement restrictions even though authorities have brought measures for the number of hours that commercial activities can be open and restricted visits to public places.

Here are some frequently asked questions (FAQs) about curfews and how to navigate them:

What it means?

Curfew is issued on the advice of the collector, the police commissioner, and the state government by the District Magistrates, Sub-divisional Magistrates or any other Executive Magistrates. Curfew is also issued under the provisions of Section 144 of CrPC, which allows the government servant to "direct any person to abstain from a certain act or to take certain order with respect to certain property in his possession or under his management."

Under orders of curfew, individuals are only permitted to go out of their homes within certain time periods.

Can you go to the airport, train and bus stations?

Individuals can travel to the airport, train, bus and metro stations. Individuals are, however, advised to go through state guidelines on public transport. Travellers who are going out of state will have to produce their tickets as proof if asked.

For example, during the current weekend lockdown in Delhi buses and metros will be operating with 100 percent seating capacity.

Can you go to buy medicines?

Under the rules of the curfew, shops selling essential commodities have been allowed to stay open. Individuals are also permitted to go outside their homes in case of emergencies or to buy medicines. However, individuals are advised to not do unnecessary travel and to run errands as quickly as possible.

Can you come from Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other cities to Delhi? If yes, what documents do you need?

The curfew has not curtailed the movement of individuals to and from Delhi. People can travel if they are working in private offices, engaged in print or electronic media, a part of essential services, travelling for any emergency purposes like hospitalisation, for vaccination appointments, students going to appear for exams, and certain other exemptions.

Individuals who are travelling for such reasons will have to show either a valid identity card or produce proof of appointment or similar for reasons relating to important appointments and such. Individuals can also apply for an e-pass to make their travel smoother.

How to get an e-pass, who issues it?

The e-pass, or electronic pass, serves as visual proof that you are allowed to be out during times of curfew and can be obtained by individuals who are permitted to go out. E-passes are issued by state governments and individuals can apply online.

What comprises essential services?

Essential services comprise the police, home guard, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, prison authorities, district administration and treasury, electricity, water, sanitation, postal, telegraph or telephone services, medical services, services relating to the transport of passengers or essential goods, and a few others.

What happens on violation?

Violation of curfew draws punishment under Section 188 of the IPC, with imprisonment of up to six months, or a fine of up to Rs 2,000, or both. Additional sections may be applied in accordance with state disaster management acts, public health care acts and more.