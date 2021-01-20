Politics We must unify around our shared values, rise above partisan rancour: Trump in farewell message Updated : January 20, 2021 07:38 AM IST We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck — a very important word, Trump said on the eve of his departure from the White House for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence would be present during the inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Hill, facing the majestic National Mall. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply