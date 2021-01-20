  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

We must unify around our shared values, rise above partisan rancour: Trump in farewell message

Updated : January 20, 2021 07:38 AM IST

We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck — a very important word, Trump said on the eve of his departure from the White House for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence would be present during the inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Hill, facing the majestic National Mall.
We must unify around our shared values, rise above partisan rancour: Trump in farewell message

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

IRFC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.95 times

IRFC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.95 times

MEA to provide 8.1 lakh COVAXIN doses for free to these 7 countries

MEA to provide 8.1 lakh COVAXIN doses for free to these 7 countries

Expect to deliver first Tejas Mark-1A aircraft in 36 months from signing contract: HAL

Expect to deliver first Tejas Mark-1A aircraft in 36 months from signing contract: HAL

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement