Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that the people of Bengal will be under grave threat if divisive force like BJP seizes power in state.

Addressing a rally in Siliguri, Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of peddling lies to mislead people.

“'Khela hobe'! We are ready to play. I am ready to play one-on-one... If they (BJP) want to buy votes, take the money and cast your vote for TMC,” she said.

Hitting back at PM for his bua-bhatija jibe, she said India knows about a syndicate that is Modi and Amit Shah's syndicate.

She sought to know "why the PM has not yet deposited Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of every citizen, as promised by him before 2014 Lok Sabha polls". "You have made many empty promises. People will not accept your falsehood every day. We demand you make LPG cylinder affordable to every citizen of the country. You have made LPG cylinders inaccessible for the common man," Banerjee said in her address.

Earlier in the day, Modi said that Mamata had betrayed people of Bengal. "The people of Bengal had chosen you as 'Didi' but then why did you remain the aunt of a nephew? The people of Bengal are asking only this one question from you," he said.

Modi said that he was committed to bringing "asol parivartan" (real change) in West Bengal where all sections of people progress but nobody is appeased, and infiltration is stopped.