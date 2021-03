Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee asking her when is she quitting politics in view of the verdict in the Batla House encounter case.

"Mamata Ji had called Batla House encounter fake and said, "I will quit politics if it turns out to be true". The court has now sentenced death penalty to Ariz Khan. I want to ask Mamata Ji now, 'When are you quitting politics?'" Nadda said while addressing a rally in Kotulpur in Bankura district, ANI reported.

A Delhi court Monday awarded the death penalty to convict Ariz Khan for the murder of decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in connection with the sensational Batla House encounter case of 2008.

Nadda also claimed that after practicing politics of appeasement for years, Mamata has started reciting Sanskrit slokas to assert her Hindu identity. She left several Hindu OBC castes such as Mahishya and Teli out of the reserved category because of her "politics of appeasement", and the BJP, if voted to power, will take steps to include them, Nadda said.