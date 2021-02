The battle for the West Bengal Assembly is heating up with each passing day and both the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are taking every opportunity to take a jibe at the other. TMC chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (February 14) challenged senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah to first contest against her nephew MP Abhishek Banerjee first.

"Day and night they are talking about Didi-Bhatija. I challenge Amit Shah, contest against Abhishek Banerjee first, and then me. Abhishek Banerjee is an elected representative of the people, I challenge Amit Shah to get his son into politics," Mamata hit back on the 'Bhaipo' jibe while addressing a party rally in Pailan in the South 24 Parganas district.

Shah's son Jay, has been appointed as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which did attract criticism from some quarters. "How come your son became a part of the cricket administration and made hundreds of crores of rupees?" Banerjee alleged.