West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah and accused him of intervening in the day-to-day working of the Election Commission.

"Will Home Minister run the country or decide who will get arrested or beaten up, or will he decide which agency will chase whom? Who is running Election Commission? I hope it's not you, Amit Shah. We want free and fair election. He's intervening in the day-to-day working of the Election Commission," Mamata said while addressing a rally in Bankura.

She added, "BJP is hatching a conspiracy to kill me? They (EC) have even removed my director, security."

Both the TMC and BJP are hitting out at the other and levelling accusations. Senior leaders of both parties are trying every possibility to reach out to the masses and garner as many votes. The state will witness a triangular battle between TMC, BJP and Left-Congress combine.