West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Election Commission would announce the poll dates within a week. She made the remarks while addressing a public gathering at Alipurduar, a critical district for Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"The Election Commission may declare poll dates in 6-8 days," Mamata said while listing the schemes and the work that her government did for people's welfare.

Alipurduar district in North Bengal is politically important as bypolls on the Falakata seat could not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anil Adhikari, former TMC MLA, was the face of the party on this seat and after his death, there has been no clarity of who would contest from here.

The polls are expected to take place in March-April this year.

Mamata also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party saying, "It is not a party of the poor. We want peace, they want riots, we want employment they want destruction. We are a poor government, but we are not anti-people government like the Centre."

She also asked the people not to vote for BJP. "BJP will give you money, take it and have a meal, but don’t give votes to them," she said.