Water shortage a key issue in Himachal Pradesh elections

For a lot of people in Himachal Pradesh, many of the conveniences of the 21st century have still not arrived, like easy and ready availability of water, especially drinking water. The situation reached tipping point earlier this year, with People in Theog area of Himachal staging multiple protests, demanding water supply. CNBC-TV18’s Santia Gora reports that even the promises of water during the ongoing election campaigning does not hold much water.

For a lot of people in Himachal Pradesh, many of the conveniences of the 21st century have still not arrived, like easy and ready availability of water, especially drinking water.

The situation reached a tipping point earlier this year, with people in the Theog area of Himachal staging multiple protests, demanding water supply. CNBC-TV18’s Santia Gora reports that even the promises of water during the ongoing election campaign does not hold much water.

50-year-old Saraswati Devi Sharma has lived in Kariyal Village in Himachal's Theog region for 31 years and every day, she has had to walk over 5 kilometres over hilly terrain to get water not just for her family to drink, but for everyday use.

15 years ago, the state government installed taps and Kariyal now had water connectivity but there’s no water in these taps. Sharma said, "I walk for kilometers to fetch water. We are facing hardships for water for years now."

One km away from Kariyal is Bekhalti town. People in this region staged multiple protests this year demanding water supply, but the protests have not borne fruit.

Adding insult to injury is the fact that Theog has seen the installation of water tanks under government schemes like Giri Water Scheme, but the water under this scheme goes to the cities and not to the households in the surrounding rural region.

Himachalis somehow sail through summers but when snow blocks roads for days and even water tankers can't reach these hilly areas, people are left without water for days.

People have no other option but to store snow, melt it, boil it and then use it. People of Himachal Pradesh are struggling for their basic needs but the state government claims that the problem is not that serious.

Chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur said, "In 2018 there was water shortage for a small period but the problem is not that acute."

But government data said otherwise. Records with the Jal Shakti Vibhag of the Himachal Pradesh government show that till December 2021, the state government provided households with 40 litres of water per capita per day — much lower than the requirement of 70 litres of water per capita per day.

In a recent report to Asian Development Bank, the state has also admitted that 'most of the water pipes are in extremely poor condition with leakage'. Even in urban areas, the state administration has accepted that there's at least 25 percent of water wastage due to leakage.

The situation is turning dire, especially with winter approaching once again. But the feeling is one of frustration, with various state governments not having done enough to solve the problems on the ground. Installing taps and hand pumps only adds up on paper and there’s not much hope that the next government will do much better.