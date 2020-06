Even as anti-China sentiment gains momentum in India following the deadly border clashes, 10 kids from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh took it too literally and decided to head towards China to fight and avenge the loss of Indian soldiers.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a UP cop is seen stopping these 10 kids who were marching towards "China border". When questioned by the police about where they were headed, the kids said that they wanted to take revenge and "teach China a lesson" for killing Indian troops.

The police officer counselled the kids and sent them home.

The anti-China sentiment across India has resulted in calls to boycott Chinese goods across the country with some authorities reportedly reconsidering upcoming projects with Chinese firms.

According to the Indian Army, violent clashes took place between Indian and Chinese troops on the intervening night of June 15 and June 16 during the de-escalation process in Galwan region of eastern Ladakh.

20 Indian soldiers have been killed in the clashes with China, the first such deadly fight at the border in at least 45 years.