Watch: Rahul Gandhi interacts with Army veterans and locals at Leh Market in Ladakh

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh, spent time with Army veterans and locals at Leh Market on Monday. He visited the main market in Leh where he interacted with Army veterans and locals while the crowd cheered for him.

Rahul Gandhi's presence was met with enthusiasm as he waved the tricolour from a local restaurant. The crowd erupted in cheers as he emerged from the restaurant. A video of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Leh market was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the Congress Party on its official handle.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen waving the Tricolour while the crowd chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

This engagement with Army veterans and locals comes in the wake of the Congress leader’s recent critique of the Central government’s claims regarding the territorial disputes with China. During his interaction, Rahul Gandhi stated that the claim that no Indian land was taken by China's PLA troops is “not true”, reported ANI. He also said that local residents also share the belief that Chinese troops intrude upon and occupied Indian territory.

Rahul Gandhi also visited the banks of Pangong Lake in Ladakh on Sunday, paying homage to his father and former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, on his 79th birth anniversary. There, he laid floral tributes to a framed photograph of his father.

Rahul Gandhi earlier took a bike ride to Pangong Lake. He reached Leh on Thursday and his tour will end on August 25. The Congress MP explored the area extensively on his KTM Duke 390 bike and he even participated in a local football match and engaged with the youth.

Notably, Congress Party and National Conference have formed a pre-poll alliance in opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Kargil council elections, scheduled for September 10. Moreover, according to reports, Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a public meeting in Kargil in the coming days.

Even though Rahul Gandhi travelled to Srinagar and Jammu twice earlier this year, this marked his first visit to Ladakh since the abrogation of Article 370. In January, the Congress leader visited Jammu and Srinagar as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He went to the Gulmarg ski resort for a personal visit in February.