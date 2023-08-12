Watch: Rahul Gandhi dances with Toda tribe members ahead of Wayanad visit

In the viral video, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can be seen performing a traditional tribal dance at a village near Ooty.

Ahead of his visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Coimbatore earlier on Saturday for a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala. As he kickstarted his visit in the southern states, a video has gone viral where the Congress leader can be seen participating in a traditional tribal dance in a village near Ooty.

Earlier in the morning, he was spotted arriving on an IndiGo flight at the Coimbatore Airport in Tamil Nadu as he was en route to Wayanad for the first time after being reinstated as a Lok Sabha MP.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Rahul Gandhi can be seen in the Muthunadu village near Ooty, joining the artists of the Toda tribal community to perform their tribal dance.

In the 26-second clip, the Congress leader can be seen holding hands with the artists as he followed their steps. He also wore their traditional outfit, wrapped around his chest. The Lok Sabha MP also spoke and greeted the artists before leaving the site.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Wayanad

After being reinstated as the Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha , Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency in Kerala's Wayanad. Notably, this will be the Congress leader's first visit following the Supreme Court's stay order on his conviction in the defamation case.

As tweeted by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Wayanad on August 12 and 13. He is expected to attend the district party committee meeting and talk with the party members during his constituency visit.

Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership revoked

In March this year, Rahul Gandhi' s Lok Sabha membership was revoked after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 criminal defamation case related to the 'Modi surname'. After rejection from both the sessions court of Surat and the Gujarat High Court, the Supreme Court stayed his conviction on August 4, stating that continuing Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament will deprive the people of his constituency of proper representation.

After his membership was reinstated, he returned to Lok Sabha in the monsoon session, attended the House proceedings, and delivered his speech in the House.