Watch: PM Modi holds 26-km mega roadshow in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday covering a distance of 26 km in around three and a half hours. The roadshow was strategically planned to pass through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments for the Karnataka elections. The BJP had made huge arrangements for the roadshow, with barricades placed on the side of the roads and the entire 26-km stretch decorated in saffron hues and party flags.

The roadshow was initially scheduled for May 7, but it was changed to May 6, keeping in mind the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam. Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje said that a shorter roadshow of about 10 km between the Kempegowda statue at Thippasandra and Trinity Circle will be held on May 7 from 10 am to 11:30 am.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan accompanied PM Modi during the roadshow.

In an earlier speech at a public meeting in Ballari, PM Modi emphasized the importance of a “double engine” government in Karnataka, citing the example of Asia's biggest helicopter factory of HAL at Tumakuru which he said was possible because BJP was in power in both the state and the centre.

As the campaign enters the final phase in Karnataka, many of BJP’s big guns are in the southern state. Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Begalvi on Saturday and targeted the Congress. “Congress insulted Savarkar. But BJP developed the Marathas and respected them...PM Modi fulfilled the dreams of Lord Ram devotees by constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya,” Shah was quoted as saying any ANI.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is also leaving no stone unturned in its election campaign as senior leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, former CM Siddaramaiah, and state Congress president DK Shivakumar are all scheduled to address rallies and hold roadshows in the state this week.