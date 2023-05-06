English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsWatch: PM Modi holds 26 km mega roadshow in Bengaluru

Watch: PM Modi holds 26-km mega roadshow in Bengaluru

Watch: PM Modi holds 26-km mega roadshow in Bengaluru
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 6, 2023 3:51:47 PM IST (Published)

The Prime Minister waved at people who stood on both sides of the road. Some supporters also showered flower petals on him. The roadshow was initially scheduled for May 7, but it was changed to May 6, keeping in mind the NEET exam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday covering a distance of 26 km in around three and a half hours. The roadshow was strategically planned to pass through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments for the Karnataka elections. The BJP had made huge arrangements for the roadshow, with barricades placed on the side of the roads and the entire 26-km stretch decorated in saffron hues and party flags.

Recommended Articles

View All
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The Prime Minister waved at people who stood on both sides of the road. Some supporters also showered flower petals on him.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X