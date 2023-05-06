Watch: PM Modi holds 26-km mega roadshow in Bengaluru

The Prime Minister waved at people who stood on both sides of the road. Some supporters also showered flower petals on him. The roadshow was initially scheduled for May 7, but it was changed to May 6, keeping in mind the NEET exam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday covering a distance of 26 km in around three and a half hours. The roadshow was strategically planned to pass through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments for the Karnataka elections. The BJP had made huge arrangements for the roadshow, with barricades placed on the side of the roads and the entire 26-km stretch decorated in saffron hues and party flags.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Bengaluru, ahead of Karnataka elections #Karnatakaelections pic.twitter.com/IvYZ07q8mX — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

#WATCH | Huge crowd gathered in Bengaluru as Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow. #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/koHQYgwySh — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

