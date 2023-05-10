Watch: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar drives autorickshaw on polling day

Kanakapura seat is a stronghold of DK Shivakumar and he has retained the seat since the 2008 elections. Amid the polling, DK Shivakumar's decision to drive an auto-rickshaw captured the attention of voters and onlookers alike.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and party candidate from Kanakapura seat, DK Shivakumar was seen driving an autorickshaw in his constituency after casting his vote in the Karnataka Assembly polls 2023. Shivakumar, known for his strong political influence, chose this unconventional mode of transportation to connect with the people on polling day.

Voting for all 224 seats in Karnataka is being held today, May 10. Till 1pm, over 37 percent voter turnout was recorded, according to reports. The results will be announced on May 13.

Kanakapura Assembly constituency is known as a strong bastion of DK Shivakumar. He has retained the seat since the 2008 elections. He is looking for a fourth consecutive win from this seat in the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023.

Located in Ramanagara district, Kanakapura constituency is going to witness a high-profile battle this time as former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashok is contesting as a BJP candidate against the KPCC president. BR Ramachandra from Janata Dal (Secular) is in the fray.

Known as an influential Vokkaliga leader, Shivakumar has served as a minister in the state cabinet and has been actively involved in state politics for many years. If Congress emerges as the single largest party then Shivakumar is also being seen as a potential Chief Ministerial candidate.

Over 5.23 crore voters across the state are exercising their franchise to choose the next government in Karnataka. A total of 58,545 polling stations have been set up by the Election Commission of India. The southern state is facing a three-cornered fight between BJP, Congress and JD(S) with 2,615 candidates contesting the elections.

The ruling BJP is aiming to retain power riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the other hand, the Congress party campaigned vigorously to regain control from the BJP.

As the campaigning ended on Monday evening, the fate of Karnataka's governance now rests in the hands of the voters. The election results on May 13, will unveil the aspirations and choices of the people.