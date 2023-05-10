English
Watch: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar drives autorickshaw on polling day

Watch: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar drives autorickshaw on polling day

Watch: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar drives autorickshaw on polling day
By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 3:31:39 PM IST (Published)

Kanakapura seat is a stronghold of DK Shivakumar and he has retained the seat since the 2008 elections.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and party candidate from Kanakapura seat, DK Shivakumar was seen driving an autorickshaw in his constituency after casting his vote in the Karnataka Assembly polls 2023. Shivakumar, known for his strong political influence, chose this unconventional mode of transportation to connect with the people on polling day.

Voting for all 224 seats in Karnataka is being held today, May 10. Till 1pm, over 37 percent voter turnout was recorded, according to reports. The results will be announced on May 13.
Amid the polling, DK Shivakumar's decision to drive an auto-rickshaw captured the attention of voters and onlookers alike.
