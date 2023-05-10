Watch: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar drives autorickshaw on polling day

Kanakapura seat is a stronghold of DK Shivakumar and he has retained the seat since the 2008 elections. Amid the polling, DK Shivakumar's decision to drive an auto-rickshaw captured the attention of voters and onlookers alike.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and party candidate from Kanakapura seat, DK Shivakumar was seen driving an autorickshaw in his constituency after casting his vote in the Karnataka Assembly polls 2023. Shivakumar, known for his strong political influence, chose this unconventional mode of transportation to connect with the people on polling day.

#WATCH | #KarnatakaElections | Karnataka Congress president and party's candidate from Kanakpura, DK Shivakumar drives an auto in the constituency. pic.twitter.com/pPxoaEZBdi — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Voting for all 224 seats in Karnataka is being held today, May 10. Till 1pm, over 37 percent voter turnout was recorded, according to reports. The results will be announced on May 13.

