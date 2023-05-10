Watch: Congress workers worship LPG cylinder in Bengaluru amid polling for Karnataka elections

Congress Party workers in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar performed puja on LPG cylinders in a unique demonstration on the polling day. Polling for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka started at 7 AM on Wednesday, May 10, and over 37 percent voter turnout was reported till 1 PM.

A group of Congress workers were seen worshipping an LPG cylinder by garlanding it and lighting incense sticks in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar area, while the voting is underway in Karnataka.

The demonstration by the Congress workers is aimed to slam the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power both at the Centre and the state, for the rising inflation and ‘high prices’ of essential commodities like LPG cylinders.

The unique demonstration took place as voting was underway in the state. Polling for all 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka started at 7 AM on Wednesday, May 10, and over 37 percent voter turnout was reported till 1 PM.

A total of 58,545 polling stations have been set up across the state. Over 5.24 crore voters will exercise their franchise while 9.58 lakh would vote for the first time.

Polling will be open until 6 PM and the election results are slated to be announced on May 13.

Karnataka is witnessing a three-cornered contest among the ruling BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).

The campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 ended on May 8. In the run-up to the election, the state saw intensified electioneering with both Congress and BJP putting their best efforts to garner maximum support.

BJP heavily relied on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, while Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi led the Congress campaign along with the state leadership.

This year a total of 2,615 candidates are in the fray. According to most of the opinion polls, the results could be neck and neck while Congress may have some edge over BJP. The majority mark is 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka.

In the 2018 elections, though the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, the JD(S) entered into a post-poll alliance with Congress and HD Kumaraswamy became the Chief Minister.

However, the coalition government could last barely a year in power as the BJP weaned away MLAs from the coalition, which led to the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress government in July 2019.